HS2: What Went Wrong and What's Next? (2026)

The HS2 rail project, once hailed as a groundbreaking initiative, has become a cautionary tale of overambition and poor planning. This high-speed rail line, designed to revolutionize travel across the UK, has instead become a symbol of government mismanagement and rising costs. The story of HS2 is a stark reminder of the importance of balance and careful consideration in large-scale infrastructure projects.

The initial vision for HS2 was grand: a high-speed rail network connecting London to Birmingham, Leeds, and Manchester. However, the project quickly became mired in political pressure and an unwavering focus on speed, which ultimately led to its downfall. The decision to aim for speeds of up to 224 mph (360 km/h) was a critical error, as it not only drove up costs but also ignored the practicalities of construction and maintenance.

In my opinion, the real tragedy of HS2 is the missed opportunity. Instead of a balanced approach that considered both speed and cost, the project became a race to the finish line, with little thought given to the long-term sustainability and efficiency of the rail network. The result is a project that has already cost billions and is now expected to exceed £100 billion, with no clear timeline for completion.

The review, led by Sir Stephen Lovegrove, is expected to highlight the 'original sins' of HS2, including changing political priorities and the 'gold-plating' of the high-speed concept. These findings are not surprising, as the project has been plagued by delays and rising costs since its inception. The decision to cancel the eastern leg to Leeds and the section between Manchester and Birmingham further underscores the lack of strategic planning and the inability to adapt to changing circumstances.

The current situation is a stark reminder of the importance of adaptability and a holistic approach to infrastructure planning. The UK government must learn from the HS2 debacle and adopt a more balanced strategy that considers both speed and cost. A successful infrastructure project should not be defined solely by its speed but also by its ability to deliver value and efficiency over the long term.

In my view, the HS2 story is a cautionary tale for policymakers and planners worldwide. It serves as a reminder that ambition must be tempered with practical considerations, and that the pursuit of speed should not come at the expense of sustainability and efficiency. The UK government has an opportunity to learn from its mistakes and create a more balanced and sustainable approach to infrastructure development, ensuring that future projects are not just fast but also feasible and cost-effective.