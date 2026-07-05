HRT's Centennial Celebration: 100 Years of Radio and 70 Years of Television in Croatia (2026)

As Croatia Week celebrates the 100th anniversary of Croatian Radio and the 70th anniversary of Croatian Television, it's a moment to reflect on the profound impact of HRT (Croatian Radio-Television) on the nation's identity and culture. Personally, I think this milestone is not just about looking back but also about understanding the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead for public broadcasting in the digital age. What makes this particularly fascinating is the tension between tradition and innovation, and the role of HRT in shaping Croatia's media landscape.

A Century of Broadcasting

HRT's journey began in 1926 with the launch of Croatian Radio, a pivotal moment in the country's communication history. Fast forward to 1956, and Croatian Television started broadcasting, further cementing HRT's place in the hearts and homes of Croatians. Today, HRT continues to be a cornerstone of Croatia's national public media service, operating television, radio, and digital platforms. This longevity is remarkable, and it raises a deeper question: How has HRT managed to stay relevant and influential over the decades?

A Guardian of Croatian Identity

HRT has been more than just a media outlet; it has been a guardian of Croatian identity and culture. The Prime Minister's words, describing HRT as 'part of the identity and culture of the Croatian people,' resonate deeply. HRT's symphony, jazz, and tamburica orchestras, along with its choir, have contributed significantly to Croatian culture. This is a powerful reminder of the broadcaster's role in fostering a sense of national pride and unity. However, what many people don't realize is that this role extends beyond entertainment. HRT has also played a crucial role during times of crisis, such as the Homeland War, the coronavirus pandemic, and the earthquakes in Zagreb and Banovina.

Challenges in the Digital Age

In the modern media environment, HRT faces significant challenges. The digital space is increasingly dominated by global platforms and algorithms, and HRT must adapt to changing audience habits without compromising its core values. The need to digitize archives and make content more accessible to younger audiences is crucial. However, this is not without its complexities. As HRT Director General Robert Šveb points out, the broadcaster must continue developing into a multimedia digital public service while navigating the pitfalls of manipulation, false information, and distorted narratives in the digital space. In my opinion, this is a delicate balance that HRT must strike to remain relevant and trusted in the digital age.

Public Trust and Ratings

One thing that immediately stands out is the importance of public trust. HRT's success is not just measured by ratings but also by the trust it enjoys among the public. This trust, as Šveb emphasizes, cannot be inherited but must be rebuilt every day. This raises a deeper question: How can HRT maintain and strengthen this trust in an era of increasing media fragmentation and skepticism? The answer lies in transparency, accountability, and a commitment to public service values.

Looking Ahead

As we celebrate HRT's milestones, it's essential to look ahead. The future of public broadcasting is uncertain, but it is also full of opportunities. HRT must continue to innovate, adapt to new technologies, and engage with audiences in meaningful ways. This includes embracing digital platforms while ensuring that content remains accessible and relevant to all segments of society. In my opinion, the key to HRT's success in the coming years will be its ability to strike a balance between tradition and innovation, and to remain a trusted source of information and entertainment for generations to come.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the 100th anniversary of Croatian Radio and the 70th anniversary of Croatian Television are not just milestones but opportunities for reflection and renewal. HRT has a rich history and a vital role to play in Croatia's media landscape. As we celebrate its achievements, let us also consider the challenges it faces and the opportunities that lie ahead. From my perspective, HRT's journey is a testament to the power of public broadcasting to shape culture, foster national identity, and navigate the complexities of the digital age. It is a story worth telling and a legacy worth preserving.