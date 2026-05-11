How West Midlands Apprenticeships Can Cut NEET Numbers (2026)

The West Midlands is facing a youth employment crisis, with a staggering number of young people slipping through the cracks. The region ranks third in England for 16 to 24-year-olds who are not in education, employment, or training (NEET). But here's where it gets controversial: despite the government's ambitious pledge to create 50,000 new apprenticeships, many young locals remain unaware of these opportunities.

A recent survey conducted by In-Comm training in Walsall revealed that 54% of the 350+ young participants had no knowledge of the apprenticeship schemes available in their area. This lack of awareness is a significant roadblock for both the government's goals and the aspirations of these young adults.

Jayne Guest, a recruitment manager and vocal champion of vocational training, believes the issue lies in communication. "We strive to reach as many individuals as possible, but they can't make informed choices without the right information. We organize taster days at schools, but if they're unaware, they simply can't engage." Guest emphasizes the need for schools to actively promote these alternatives.

And this is the part most people miss: traditional classroom learning isn't for everyone. Many young people are eager to learn through practical experiences, which apprenticeships can offer. By bridging the information gap, we can empower them to take control of their futures.

So, the question arises: how can we ensure that these apprenticeship opportunities reach those who need them most? The challenge is set, and the West Midlands community is ready to rise to it. Share your thoughts on how we can collectively tackle this issue and support our youth in their career journeys.