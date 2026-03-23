How Warmer Winters Force Wolves to Change Their Diet | Climate Change Impact on Wildlife (2026)

Wolves are forced to work harder for food as winters get warmer. New research suggests they also change how they eat. In warmer periods, wolves appear to consume harder parts of carcasses, including bones, as if they’re squeezing every last bit of nutrition out of a meal when conditions make hunting and feeding more difficult. The study, led by the University of Bristol and the Natural History Museum, compared wolf teeth from ancient warm intervals and modern wolves in Poland, where winters are getting milder and snow cover is shrinking. The goal was to see whether warming climates leave a clear signature in wolf diets and whether that signature is already showing up today. The team used a technique called Dental Microwear Texture Analysis (DMTA), which reveals microscopic scratches and pits on the tooth surface, reflecting the animal's diet in the final weeks or months of its life. The findings suggest wolves were working harder to extract nutrition during warmer climate periods, scavenging more extensively or consuming parts of prey they would normally avoid. This behavior, known as durophagy, has major implications for wolf conservation across Europe and beyond. The study challenges the common assumption that wolves are resilient to climate change, highlighting that warming temperatures should be considered a significant factor in conservation planning. It also points out that in Poland, wolves can offset some climate-related stress by hunting deer and wild boar near farmland and scavenging roadkill. However, wolves farther from human-modified landscapes may face bigger challenges in the future because they have fewer alternative food sources to fall back on. The study emphasizes the importance of using museum fossils as a climate-and-ecology archive, and argues that long-term conservation planning needs to include climate, not just habitat and human conflict. The research is published in the journal Ecology Letters.