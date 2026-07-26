How America's Action in Venezuela Secured Guyana's Oil Future: A Comprehensive Overview

Once a nation grappling with poverty, Guyana has emerged as one of the world's richest countries, thanks to the vast petroleum wealth within its territorial waters. This remarkable transformation is largely attributed to the discovery of major oil reserves in the offshore Stabroek Block, primarily by ExxonMobil, with support from Chevron and CNOOC. These discoveries have not only propelled Guyana into the ranks of major oil producers and exporters but also secured its future as an oil-rich nation.

The story begins in May 2015 when Exxon made a groundbreaking discovery with the Liza-1 wildcat well in the Stabroek Block, a 6.6-million-acre offshore area. This discovery, unbeknownst to Georgetown or the Exxon-led consortium, marked the beginning of one of the world's most promising oil booms. The subsequent findings in the Stabroek Block are estimated to hold at least 11 billion barrels of oil, challenging the accepted models of the Guyana-Suriname Basins geology and petroleum potential. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) had previously estimated the sedimentary basin to hold 15.2 million barrels of undiscovered oil resources in a 2001 report.

Recent oil discoveries in Guyana's waters, both within and outside the Stabroek Block, coupled with updated geological data, indicate that the former British colony holds far more oil than initially estimated by the USGS. Since 2020, several discoveries have been made in offshore Suriname, primarily in Block 58, which is contiguous to the Stabroek Block. These discoveries have sparked considerable interest from foreign drillers seeking the success Exxon is experiencing in the Stabroek Block. TotalEnergies and its 50% partner APA Corporation have made five discoveries in Block 58, where they are developing the $10.5 billion GranMorgu project, targeting a 760-million-barrel reservoir.

These developments have been a game-changer for Guyana, a tiny country with a population of less than one million. The former British colony is now ranked by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as the world's seventh wealthiest country, ahead of Norway and behind Qatar, based on gross domestic product (GDP) per capita. Guyana's oil production continues to grow, with the country lifting 914,730 barrels of crude oil per day by the end of December 2025, all from the Stabroek Block.

Hydrocarbon output is expected to expand further, at least until the end of the decade. Exxon, the operator of the Stabroek Block, is developing three additional projects: the Uaru facility with a 250,000-barrel capacity, expected to come online later this year; the Whiptail project with a 250,000-barrel capacity, expected to start up in 2027; and the Hammerhead development with a 150,000-barrel capacity, set to begin lifting oil in 2029.

Combined, these three facilities will boost Guyana's oil production by at least 650,000 barrels per day, potentially more as operational efficiencies are identified and implemented. By the end of the decade, Guyana will be pumping at least 1,550,000 barrels per day, overtaking Venezuela to become South America's second-largest oil producer behind Brazil. This will deliver a further economic windfall that will continue to grow as additional facilities and infrastructure are built in the Stabroek Block.

One of the Exxon-led consortium's most ambitious projects is the Longtail development, currently undergoing regulatory review. Exxon expects to make a final investment decision (FID) by the end of 2026. This project will be the consortium's eighth facility in the Stabroek Block, focusing on extracting natural gas and condensate. Exxon anticipates that Longtail will start up during 2030, lifting 1.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas and 290,000 barrels of condensate per day.

The completion of the Longtail facility will lift Guyana's overall hydrocarbon production to well over 1.8 million barrels per day once the operation reaches full capacity. These developments make the former British colony one of the top non-OPEC countries driving global oil supply. This notable increase in petroleum output will also further boost Guyana's economy, with the IMF estimating that the once-impoverished South American country's GDP will expand by a stunning 61% between 2025 and 2030, growing from $25 billion to $40 billion.

Georgetown is using the growing inflow of petroleum revenues to fund a nationwide infrastructure program, which will alleviate poverty and modernize the developing country. These include new community roads and highways to modernize Guyana's transportation network and enhance internal commerce. The Parika Stelling port, being transformed into a world-class international port facility through the investment of $21.5 million, is an essential piece of infrastructure required to support Guyana's burgeoning oil boom.

While such rapid economic growth raises questions about governance and the sustainable management of such wealth, especially given Guyana's long history of corruption, it will potentially contribute to greater institutional stability. For these reasons, along with Guyana's proximity to the United States, the tiny South American country will enhance regional energy security. This is due to the close relationship that formed between Georgetown and Washington after Venezuela's former President Nicolas Maduro threatened to annex the Essequibo.

By 2023, Maduro's saber-rattling was escalating as he massed military forces on Guyana's border and ordered incursions into the Essequibo. Maduro was threatening to invade the Essequibo, which not only comprises two-thirds of Guyana's territory but also contains the prolific Stabroek Block. His capture by U.S. forces during a daring January 2026 night raid removed this threat and secured the future of Guyana's oil boom. In one fell swoop, President Donald Trump not only guaranteed the country's future but also bolstered U.S. energy security by removing a serious threat to Guyana's growing oil production.

This comprehensive overview highlights how America's action in Venezuela secured Guyana's oil future, transforming it from a poor nation to one of the world's richest. The story of Guyana's oil boom is a testament to the power of discovery and the strategic importance of regional stability in the energy sector.