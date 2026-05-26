How Two Foreigners Scammed US Medicare of $10 Million: The Shocking Details (2026)

In a shocking revelation, two con artists, Burhan Mirza and Kashif Iqbal, have been accused of defrauding the US Medicare system out of a staggering $10 million. But here's where it gets controversial... The pair, one based in Pakistan and the other in Texas, allegedly orchestrated a complex scheme that involved identity theft, fake medical bills, and a network of shell companies. And this is the part most people miss... The indictment reveals that Mirza, from Pakistan, controlled sensitive patient data, while Iqbal, based in Texas, managed the logistics and funneled the fraudulent proceeds back to Pakistan. But who were the masterminds behind this operation? Let's take a closer look at the co-schemers involved and the intricate details of this Medicare fraud scandal.