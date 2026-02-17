How Trump's Greenland Threat Hardened Anti-US Sentiment in Western Europe | YouGov Poll Analysis (2026)

The Greenland Gambit: How Trump’s Bold Move Backfired and Deepened Europe’s Resolve

In a stunning turn of events, Donald Trump’s attempt to acquire Greenland has not only failed but has also ignited a firestorm of opposition across Western Europe. A recent poll reveals that European sentiment toward the U.S. has plummeted to its lowest point in a decade, with a staggering majority in countries like Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and Great Britain now viewing the U.S. unfavorably. But here’s where it gets controversial: while Europeans acknowledge some valid criticisms from the Trump administration—such as Europe’s over-reliance on U.S. defense and hesitancy on the global stage—they staunchly reject the notion that their governments stifle free speech or that the EU has been unfair in trade dealings. Is Trump’s confrontational approach strengthening Europe’s unity, or is it driving an irreversible wedge between the continents?

The poll, conducted by YouGov, highlights a striking shift in European priorities. Despite recognizing the U.S. as a stronger economic, diplomatic, and military power, a majority of respondents (41-55%) now believe that safeguarding European autonomy should take precedence over maintaining the transatlantic alliance. This sentiment is particularly pronounced in Denmark, where 84% hold an unfavorable view of the U.S.—a dramatic surge from just 20% in 2023. Are Europeans willing to sacrifice their long-standing partnership with the U.S. for the sake of independence?

Interestingly, while Europeans are reluctant to disband the EU or ease restrictions on hate speech, they are open to reducing immigration and increasing defense spending—moves that could both appease and challenge U.S. interests. However, the idea of adopting U.S.-approved trade policies or covering the cost of U.S. armed forces in Europe is met with widespread resistance. Does this signal a new era of European self-reliance, or is it a temporary reaction to Trump’s provocative policies?

And this is the part most people miss: despite the growing rift, a significant portion of Europeans (39-57%) still believe that U.S. foreign policy will return to normal once Trump exits the political stage. Yet, if relations do deteriorate, there’s broad support for deeper political integration within the EU, with 46-63% favoring greater decision-making powers for the bloc. Could this crisis ultimately lead to a more unified and assertive Europe, or will it leave both sides weaker in the global arena?

As tensions simmer, one thing is clear: the Greenland dispute has forced Western Europeans to rethink their relationship with the U.S. While many still see the U.S. as essential for defense and prosperity, they are no longer willing to compromise their core values or autonomy. Is this the beginning of a new chapter in transatlantic relations, or the end of an era? Weigh in below—do you think Europe’s stance is justified, or is it a risky gamble?