How to Watch Ryan Wood in Formula Regional Oceania 2026 | Live Stream Guide & Schedule (2026)

Get ready for an exciting season of Formula Regional Oceania, as the 2026 edition promises to be a thrilling ride! With top drivers from the FIA Formula 3 Championship heading to New Zealand for their pre-season, the competition is heating up. But here's where it gets interesting: the series utilizes the FT-60, a powerful Tatuus T-318 with a turbocharged Toyota engine, setting the stage for some intense racing action.

Now, let's talk about how you can catch all the thrilling moments of Formula Regional Oceania. The good news is, you have multiple options! You can tune in live and for free on YouTube, or if you prefer a subscription service, Kayo Sports has you covered. Additionally, Speedcafe will also be hosting the live stream, ensuring you don't miss a single lap.

For those who want to dive deeper, here are the direct links to the official YouTube channels: NextGen NZ Championship YouTube channel and Toyota Gazoo Racing New Zealand YouTube channel.

But wait, there's more! We've got a list of seven must-watch drivers in Formula Regional Oceania, including the talented Ryan Wood. You can find the full list and more details here.

Now, let's get into the broadcast schedule. Unfortunately, Friday practice won't be covered, but the action picks up on Saturday morning at 7:25am AEDT with Formula Regional Oceania Trophy qualifying. The coverage breaks before returning at 10:00am AEDT, so make sure you're tuned in for all the excitement.

On Sunday, the coverage starts at 7:25am AEDT with the second 30-minute qualifying session, and then resumes at 9:15am AEDT. It's going to be an action-packed weekend!

And this is the part most people miss: Ryan Wood will be racing with the number 40 on his car, a number that will surely become iconic as he makes his mark in the series. But here's the controversial bit: Wood is entering Formula Regional Oceania without any single-seater experience. He's made a name for himself in the local Toyota 86 series and then progressed to Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge and the Dunlop Super2 Series. It will be interesting to see how he adapts to the open-wheel world.

Here's a detailed schedule for the Formula Regional Oceania Trophy at Hampton Downs (AEDT):

Friday, January 9th:

- Practice 1: 8:11am - 30 mins

- Practice 2: 11:09am - 30 mins

- Practice 3: 2:46pm - 30 mins

Saturday, January 10th:

- Qualifying 1: 7:30am - 15 mins

- Race 1: 10:00am - 18 laps

- Race 2: 1:12pm - 18 laps

Sunday, January 11th:

- Qualifying 2: 7:30am - 15 mins

- Race 3: 10:02am - 18 laps

- Race 4: 1:32pm - 23 laps (Dorothy Smith Memorial Trophy)

Lastly, let's take a look at the entry list for the Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Championship. Get to know the drivers and their teams:



Num Driver Team Nationality

52 Nolan Allaer Giles Motorsport United States

50 Jack Taylor Giles Motorsport Australia

19 Kanato Le Hitech TGR Japan

33 Fionn McLaughlin Hitech TGR Ireland

12 Jin Nakamura Hitech TGR Japan

69 Kalle Rovanpera Hitech TGR Finland

41 Ricardo Baptista HMD Motorsports with TJ Speed Brazil

13 James Wharton HMD Motorsports with TJ Speed Australia

8 Trevor LaTourrette HMD Motorsports with TJ Speed United States

21 Yevan David Kiwi Motorsport Sri Lanka

14 Cooper Shipman Kiwi Motorsport United States

22 Sebastian Manson M2 Competition New Zealand

24 Ernesto Rivera M2 Competition Mexico

27 Freddie Slater M2 Competition Great Britain

4 Ugo Ugochukwu M2 Competition United States

5 Yuanpu Cui MTEC Motorsport China

3 Zack Scoular MTEC Motorsport New Zealand

11 Louis Sharp MTEC Motorsport New Zealand

40 Ryan Wood MTEC Motorsport New Zealand



So, there you have it! All the information you need to follow Ryan Wood and the rest of the Formula Regional Oceania grid. Will Wood's lack of open-wheel experience be a challenge or an advantage? What do you think? Feel free to share your thoughts and predictions in the comments below!