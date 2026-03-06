How to Watch Olympic Mixed Doubles Curling in Canada | Full Schedule & Streaming Guide (2026)

Get ready for the ultimate guide to watching Olympic Mixed Doubles Curling in Canada! We're about to dive into the world of curling coverage, and trust me, it's an exciting journey.

The Ultimate Curling Companion

In the vast online landscape, you'll find numerous guides claiming to be the ultimate source for watching Olympic curling. But here's the catch: live sports are unpredictable, and schedules can change in an instant. That's why we've crafted this guide, focusing on the thrilling mixed doubles events, to ensure you don't miss a single moment.

Your Curling Companion: CBC Gem

First things first, CBC Gem is your go-to platform for watching every single curling game, regardless of whether our Canadian heroes, Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant, are on the ice. It's free for Canadians, and all you need is a simple account. CBC Gem will also be your portal to the women's and men's fours competitions, so stay tuned for more viewing guides!

Exclusive Matches and Network Coverage

Some matches will be exclusively available on CBC Gem, starting with Canada's first mixed doubles match today (February 4th) at 1:00 p.m. ET against Czechia. Other Gem-only matches include sessions 3 (CAN vs NOR) and 5 (CAN vs USA).

But here's where it gets interesting: four of Canada's matches, plus the thrilling semifinals, will also be broadcast on CBC's main network channel (terrestrial TV). Mark your calendars for these unmissable moments:

February 5th - 1:00 p.m. ET - Session 4 - CAN vs ITA

February 7th - 4:00 a.m. ET - Session 7 - CAN vs GBR

February 8th - 8:30 a.m. ET - Session 11 - CAN vs SWE (also on Sportsnet)

February 9th - 4:00 a.m. ET - Session 13 - CAN vs SUI

February 9th - 12:00 p.m. ET - Semifinals

Sportsnet and TSN, as Partner Networks, also have their fair share of the curling action. Sportsnet will broadcast a second mixed doubles draw, Session 8 on February 7th at 8:30 a.m. ET, while TSN has secured four matches, including both medal matches:

February 7th - 1:00 p.m. ET - Session 9 - CAN vs EST

February 8th - 1:00 p.m. ET - Session 12 - CAN vs KOR

February 10th - 8:00 a.m. ET - Bronze Medal Game

February 10th - 12:00 p.m. ET - Gold Medal Game

Important Notes and Potential Twists

Remember, live sports can be unpredictable. Changes may occur due to technical issues, bad weather on the ski hills (which could mean more curling action!), or even if a Canadian athlete faces disqualification for breaking the new sweeping rules. It's all part of the thrilling ride!

And this is the part most people miss: regardless of the network, you'll be hearing the commentary from either the CBC crew or the OBS crew. So, no matter where you tune in, you're in for a treat!

The Full Schedule: Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy

Here's the complete schedule for mixed doubles, running from February 4th to 10th in the beautiful Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, with all times in Eastern Standard Time:

February 4th • 1:00 pm • Session 1 • CAN vs CZE • CBC Gem

February 5th • 4:00 am • Session 2 • TBD • CBC Gem

February 5th • 8:30 am • Session 3 • CAN vs NOR • CBC Gem

February 5th • 1:00 pm • Session 4 • CAN vs ITA • CBC Gem, CBC-TV

February 6th • 4:00 am • Session 5 • CAN vs USA • CBC Gem

February 6th • 8:30 am • Session 6 • TBD • CBC Gem

February 7th • 4:00 am • Session 7 • CAN vs GBR • CBC Gem, CBC-TV

February 7th • 8:30 am • Session 8 • TBD • Sportsnet

February 7th • 1:00 pm • Session 9 • CAN vs EST • TSN

February 8th • 4:00 am • Session 10 • TBD • CBC Gem

February 8th • 8:30 am • Session 11 • CAN vs SWE • CBC Gem, CBC-TV, Sportsnet

February 8th • 1:00 pm • Session 12 • CAN vs KOR • CBC Gem, TSN

February 9th • 4:00 am • Session 13 • CAN vs SUI • CBC Gem, CBC-TV

February 9th • 12:00 pm • Semifinals • CBC Gem, CBC-TV

February 10th • 8:00 am • Bronze Medal Game • CBC Gem, TSN

February 10th • 12:00 pm • Gold Medal Game • CBC Gem, TSN

Let's hope those TV screens light up with some pre-game shows! It's an added bonus we can all enjoy.

So, are you ready to dive into the world of Olympic curling? Get your curling stones ready, and let's cheer for our Canadian teams!