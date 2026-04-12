How to Watch Every 2026 Pro Bike Race (Tour de France, Giro & More!) (2026)

Get ready for an exciting year of professional bike racing in 2026! But here's the catch: finding the right channels to watch these thrilling races can be a bit of a puzzle, especially for those of us in the US, Australia, Canada, and the UK. So, let's dive into a comprehensive guide that will ensure you don't miss a single pedal stroke.

The Great Bike Racing Hunt: Unlocking the Action in 2026

In the depths of winter, when the days are short and the nights are long, a ray of hope appears for road cycling enthusiasts. It's the Tour Down Under, a sizzling start to the season that sets the tone for the months ahead. But as we eagerly anticipate the return of our favorite sport, a burning question arises: where can we watch these races?

Let's unravel this annual mystery together and explore the streaming platforms, costs, and potential savings involved.

The Streaming Landscape: A Quick Overview

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The good news is that, for the most part, things remain consistent with the past couple of seasons. However, there are a few notable changes. FloBikes is now expanding its reach to Australia, and unfortunately, the Tour de France is no longer freely available on air in the UK. On the downside, the streaming landscape hasn't evolved much, and it can still be quite expensive, especially in the US and Australia, where rights are split across multiple platforms.

Breaking Down the Streaming Platforms

US:
- Peacock: ASO races, including the men's and women's Tour de France and Paris-Roubaix.
- FloBikes: Flanders Classics and select other races, like the World Championships.
- Max: RCS events, such as the Giro d'Italia/Women and Milan-San Remo.

UK:
- TNT Sports: A one-stop shop for all your racing needs. Coverage will move from Discovery+ to HBO Max on March 26, but you can use your Discovery+ account info to sign in.

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Australia:
- SBS On Demand: Most races are available here for free.
- FloBikes: Expanding to Australia, offering coverage of events not on SBS, including the Mountain Bike World Cup.

Canada:
- FloBikes: Your go-to platform for almost every men's and women's WorldTour race.

A Word of Caution and a Potential Solution

While FloBikes is a great option for Canada, it's important to note that pricing can be an issue, especially in Australia. However, with FloBikes expanding to the Australian market, it might be worth considering if you're keen on catching some of the lesser WT events not included in the SBS calendar.

Final Thoughts and a Call to Action

This guide provides a basic rundown of where to find your favorite races. Keep in mind that these platforms often have rights to other UCI calendar races, so be sure to check their listings for the full picture. As the season progresses, expect changes and updates.

Have we covered everything you need to know? Let us know in the comments if you have any questions or insights to share! We'd love to hear your thoughts and ensure you have the best viewing experience possible.

How to Watch Every 2026 Pro Bike Race (Tour de France, Giro & More!) (2026)

References

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