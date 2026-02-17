How to Unlock Easy Achievements in New Free Xbox Games (Puzzle Galaxy, Coloring Book, Cup Heroes) (2026)

Over the holidays, Xbox quietly dropped three casual games for free, and here’s the kicker: they’re packed with easy achievements that could boost your Gamerscore in no time. But here’s where it gets controversial—are these games worth your time just for the cheevos? Let’s dive in.

If you’re an achievement hunter, you know the thrill of racking up Gamerscore without breaking a sweat. Well, Puzzle Galaxy Xbox Edition, Coloring Book, and Cup Heroes might just be your next targets. These games appeared on the Xbox Store with little fanfare, a common gripe among players who wish for more consistent release announcements. Despite the lack of marketing, they offer a mix of casual gameplay and optional DLC, with plenty of free content to explore.

But here’s the part most people miss: Two of these games are achievement goldmines. According to walkthroughs from The Hidden Levels on YouTube, you can snag all 1,000 Gamerscore achievements in Puzzle Galaxy Xbox Edition within 40-50 minutes and Coloring Book in about an hour. That’s right—less time than a movie night could net you a significant Gamerscore boost.

Now, the big question: Is it worth playing these games solely for the achievements? That’s entirely up to you. While they may not be groundbreaking in terms of gameplay, they’re perfect for those looking to pad their achievement collection. Puzzle Galaxy Xbox Edition lets you solve puzzles with stunning visuals and even includes special video puzzles as rewards. Coloring Book invites you to unleash your creativity with themed collections of drawings and whiteboards. And Cup Heroes? It’s a whimsical adventure where everyday cups transform into heroes on a quest to save their Queen.

Here’s the controversial take: Some might argue that grinding achievements in casual games devalues the true gaming experience. But others see it as a fun, low-stakes way to engage with the platform. Where do you stand? Are you planning to try these games for the cheevos, or do you prefer your achievements to come from more challenging titles? Let us know in the comments.

For those interested, here’s a quick rundown of the games:

- Puzzle Galaxy Xbox Edition: Solve puzzles with beautiful illustrations, breathtaking photos, and special video rewards.

- Coloring Book: Explore creative themed collections of drawings and whiteboards to spark your imagination.

- Cup Heroes: Dive into a quirky adventure where cups become heroes on an epic quest.

And don’t forget—we’ll keep you updated on more free Xbox games as they drop, even into 2026. Speaking of which, will achievement hunting still be your thing by then? Share your thoughts below!

