How to Turn £5k into £20k: Investing in Cheap Shares for Massive Returns (2026)

Uncover the potential of investing £5,000 in shares, aiming for a substantial £20,000 return. But here's where it gets controversial: while high-quality, discounted shares are a proven wealth-building strategy, the UK stock market's current highs present a unique challenge. Peel Hunt's top discounted stock pick for 2026, PureTech Health, offers a 300% growth opportunity, but is it too good to be true? Dive into the details and explore the potential risks and rewards of this investment.