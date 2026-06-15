How to Style a Room with Blooms: Easy Floristry at Home with Jos Curates (2026)

Jos Curates: Unlocking the Art of Floral Design and Interior Styling

In the world of floral design, Joselle "Jos" Castañer, the founder of Jos Curates, is a master of creating captivating arrangements that go beyond mere aesthetics. Her journey began as a personal passion, but it quickly evolved into a thriving business, bridging the gap between Manila and Sydney. Jos's work is a testament to her unique philosophy, where contemporary style meets timeless elegance, resulting in arrangements that are both wild and romantic, yet meticulously composed.

Jos's approach to floristry is a holistic one, encompassing design, spatial storytelling, and emotion. She views flowers as a crucial element in a larger composition, where the harmony of various details creates a cohesive and impactful design. This perspective is evident in her work, which spans from intimate gatherings to grand events, always with a focus on balance, intention, and longevity.

One of the key aspects of Jos's process is her ability to source the freshest flowers. She often visits the vibrant Dangwa Flower Market in Manila, especially during the evening deliveries when the blooms are at their peak freshness. This attention to detail ensures that her arrangements not only look stunning but also last longer, creating a lasting impact in any space.

When it comes to styling blooms at home, Jos emphasizes the importance of proper floral care. She advises starting with understanding how to condition flowers, which includes removing excess foliage, cutting stems diagonally, and regularly changing the water. These simple steps can significantly extend the life of the flowers, making them a more sustainable and enjoyable addition to any home.

In terms of vessel selection, Jos highlights the role of the vessel in setting the tone for the entire arrangement. Narrow-opening vessels provide structure, while wider bowls may require additional mechanisms like ikebana flower frogs. This attention to detail showcases Jos's commitment to creating arrangements that are not only visually appealing but also well-thought-out and balanced.

Jos's work extends beyond individual arrangements; it's about creating an atmosphere. She believes that flowers can tell stories without words, and each arrangement is a narrative waiting to unfold. By considering the surroundings and the desired emotion, Jos crafts designs that complement and elevate the environment, transforming ordinary spaces into extraordinary ones.

In conclusion, Jos Curates offers a unique perspective on floral design and interior styling. Her work goes beyond the surface, delving into the emotional and storytelling aspects of flowers. Through her meticulous approach, Jos creates arrangements that not only enhance spaces but also leave a lasting impression, making her a true artist in the world of floristry.