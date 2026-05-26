How to Stay Confident in Your Creative Career When the Industry Feels Shaky (AI, Budgets, & More) (2026)

In the ever-shifting landscape of the creative industry, it's easy to feel like you're treading water, constantly adapting to new trends and technologies. The rise of AI has only added to the uncertainty, with many creatives wondering if their skills are still in demand. But, in my opinion, this is not just about AI; it's about the broader economic climate and the need to recalibrate our approach to work. So, how do we stay confident in our craft when the industry feels like it's shifting under our feet? Let's dive in and explore some insights from experienced creatives.

Separating Hype from Reality

One of the most consistent messages from seasoned creatives is that AI anxiety is often manufactured noise. Artist and designer Citra M. Putri, aka Everlost Jackie, puts it bluntly: "The AI bubble is bursting, and the backlash is everywhere." She believes that analogue and real human connection are back in fashion, and that the more AI slop there is on the market, the more valuable real human arts and designs become. Illustrator Neal McCullough agrees, noting that clients who "swear by AI" are often struggling with tools that promise shortcuts but deliver mediocrity. This is a crucial point: AI is not a panacea, and those who use it are often the ones who need to catch up.

What Actually Matters

When everything feels unstable, it's worth asking: what endures? Product, UX, and UI designer Shari Robertshaw cuts through the noise, arguing that AI is hyped more than it should be. "AI is still people behind the work," she says. "Have fun with the tools, but don't try to keep up with them all. We're all still the same people, and no one is that much ahead of anyone else. Taste and craft will still be valued, so show your work and who you are; the right clients will come."

Taste and craft. These two words kept appearing throughout the discussion. AI can generate images, but it can't develop taste. It can't understand why one solution resonates and another falls flat. It can't bring lived experience, cultural context, or emotional intelligence to a brief. Illustrator Benjamin Jones makes this point well: "I would be less optimistic if I saw a huge increase in quality and great taste in decisions being made by non-human hands. But I don't. It feels a lot like the electricians are telling us the plumbing is fine. Keep your passion, keep learning, and adapt. Most importantly, don't lose your voice."

The Real Challenge: Staying Grounded in Uncertainty

Several contributors argue that while AI gets the headlines, the pressure is coming more from economic uncertainty and shifting business models. Artist, director, and co-founder of Laundry PJ Richardson identifies the threat: "It's a double whammy right now. The belief that AI is a cheaper shortcut, and economic uncertainty. Both will pass; it just doesn't feel like it. AI will change how we work—sometimes significantly, depending on the role—but it won't replace it. It's not as close as it looks."

When you're feeling shaky, the temptation is to try keeping up with everything: every new tool, every trend, every supposed game-changer. But that's a recipe for exhaustion. Brand designer Harry Fowler, aka Aitch! Creates, currently navigating similar uncertainty, advises: "Learn the tools and adapt, but honestly, the bigger thing is holding onto what makes your work yours: your taste, your instinct, your perspective. That's the part that doesn't get replaced. When it all starts to feel noisy, I try to zoom out and ask what I actually do well and why clients came to me in the first place, because that clarity goes a lot further than trying to keep up with everything."

Opportunity in the Chaos

Not everyone is experiencing the slowdown. Creative partner Greta Madline reports the opposite: "Personally, I've had an increase in clients. Most people are coming hungry for ideas, authenticity, human interactions, connection, and wow elements. I never focused my creative practice on skill or specific media; instead, I looked to authenticity, values, human connection, intuition, synchronicities of life, and passion projects. And I almost feel that AI is highlighting that for me and helping me out."

To be clear, Greta uses AI for housekeeping tasks (contracts, grammar checks, idea mockups), but her core creative practice remains deeply human. The distinction matters. Meanwhile, artist Sara Bianca Bentley has shifted her focus entirely: "Honestly, the rise of AI has turned me back towards creating analogue art and documenting it. AI isn't going anywhere, but we can choose when and if to use it. Especially as creatives. It's about adapting to the new reality, all the while embracing that which gave it the creative foundation it was built upon."

It's Not All in Your Head—But It's Not All AI Either

Creative wingwoman Skye Antoniou offers a perspective shift worth considering: "I've always noticed this same pattern in smaller studios, agencies, and freelancers. From what I've worked with, it's less about you as the creative, the time of year, or even AI. It's just straight up about not having a sales outreach system in place and how you position yourself. Which is completely within your control to build and strengthen."

In short, sometimes what feels like an industry-wide crisis is actually a business development problem. Slow periods happen. Budgets tighten. But blaming AI or market forces can obscure the fact that you might need to actively pursue new clients or reposition your offering. The long view: cycles, not endings. Illustrator Matt Gibbons offers a historical perspective: "I think the pendulum will swing back eventually, but for now, it's about weathering the storm. Often, I think when people say 'it's over,' what they mean is 'it's in decline.' Once people realize that AI is not able to match people creatively or in terms of quality, those creatives left will be in higher demand."

Interior designer Anna Moore adds: "Things are definitely tough right now, and I'm not sure I have any solutions for the short term. But what keeps me optimistic about the long term is that most people are against AI and want real things made by people. I believe it will all shift in our favor. I just saw CNBC reporting about developers being rehired after AI integration failed to replace their quality."

Illustrator and picture book maker Steve McCarthy offers the most poetic framing to this dynamic: "It reminds me of gentrification: as soon as the creatives make the area nice, we get kicked out. It's a rough part of the cycle we're in, but we'll emerge again somewhere else, and they'll chase us there too!"

What to Actually Do

When anxiety creeps in, return to fundamentals. Graphic designer Pierre Picouleau cuts through with clarity: "Don't get distracted by AI propaganda, made by CEOs for CEOs. Let's focus on the work!"

Creative partner Haldun Ozkurt goes further, reframing the moment as an opportunity: "Now it's time for us to lead the way. Now it means anything is possible. A creative's value has never been just the content they created. It's like an earthquake: it can be devastating, but it actually helps the earth in the long run, creating more fertile soil and sometimes new continents. So let's not let the big corporations frighten us. It's time to be free and brave, so they can be afraid of what we can create."

Key Takeaways

The industry is shifting. That's undeniable. But shift doesn't mean extinction. It means recalibration. Focus on what makes your work distinctly yours. Double down on craft and taste. Build the sales systems you've been avoiding. Have honest conversations with clients about value versus cost. And remember: the noise is loudest right before it settles. You're still needed. The question is whether you'll let the uncertainty paralyze you or use it as fuel to clarify what you actually stand for.