How to Reduce Medication Reliance with Diet & Lifestyle Changes | Hertfordshire Pharmacist's Guide (2026)

A Hertfordshire pharmacist is taking a bold approach to healthcare, aiming to reduce the overreliance on medication for preventable diseases. Graham Phillips, the owner of the Letchworth Pharmacy, has gained recognition for his program that assists individuals in preventing or reversing diabetes and obesity. His mission is to challenge the conventional medical approach, emphasizing the importance of diet and lifestyle changes over medication.

Phillips argues that the National Health Service (NHS) has strayed from its original vision of promoting a healthy population. He believes that the current healthcare system has evolved into a 'national illness service' rather than a 'national health service.' As a result, the NHS spends a staggering £20 billion annually on medication, which Phillips believes could be significantly reduced. He highlights the pharmaceutical industry's reluctance to disclose the potential of proper nutrition in preventing the need for drugs.

As a Fellow of the Royal Pharmaceutical Society, Phillips advocates for a nutrition-first approach to health. He criticizes the consumption of ultra-processed foods, which contribute to obesity and various health issues. Phillips suggests that these processed foods, high in calories but low in nutritional value, lead to metabolic dysfunction, increasing the risk of cardiovascular disease, cancer, and neurodegenerative disorders.

However, Phillips acknowledges the essential role of medication in healthcare. Dr. Amit Aggarwal from the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry supports the idea that prevention is better than cure but emphasizes the importance of using medication judiciously. The NHS also advises consulting healthcare professionals before discontinuing any prescribed medications.

Phillips educates patients on adopting a healthier diet, encouraging them to view their dietary choices as a means of nourishing their bodies. He emphasizes that the issue lies not in the individuals' choices but in the quality of the food they consume. Approximately 60% of the average Briton's diet consists of ultra-processed foods, which are low in essential nutrients.

Phillips' approach diverges from traditional pharmaceutical practices. He criticizes the widespread prescription of antidepressants, antihypertensives, and diabetes drugs, often without addressing the root causes of these conditions. Additionally, he raises concerns about the potential side effects of weight-loss injections, which can lead to muscle and bone loss, impacting overall health and longevity.

Despite the potential controversies, Phillips' initiative has gained support from the community. Mark Freer, a regular visitor to the pharmacy, welcomes the advice on healthy eating. Freer, who suffers from arthritis, believes that adopting a healthier lifestyle could significantly improve his quality of life and reduce the burden on the NHS. The government's 10-year health plan also aligns with Phillips' vision, emphasizing the shift from treating illnesses to promoting prevention.