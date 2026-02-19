How to Observe Comet 24P/Schaumasse with a Telescope (2026)

Ready to witness a celestial spectacle? Comet 24P/Schaumasse is making its grand entrance, and you won't want to miss it! It's going to be a fantastic opportunity to use your smart telescope.

This comet is set to reach its perihelion (closest point to the Sun) on January 8, 2026. At this time, it's expected to shine at an integrated magnitude of +9.9.

To catch a glimpse of this cosmic wanderer, you'll need to focus your gaze south of Arcturus. An early morning session with a small or smart telescope is highly recommended for the best viewing experience. Arcturus will reach an altitude of approximately 55° under dark-sky conditions mid-month, making it a great reference point.

Comet 24P/Schaumasse will begin the month just north of the star 29 Comae Berenices, which has a magnitude of +5.7. It will stay in the constellation Coma Berenices until midday on January 2, 2026, when it moves into Virgo.

It will then remain in Virgo, passing north of Vindemiatrix (Epsilon Virginis) until January 12th, when it crosses into Boötes for the rest of the month. Starting at an estimated magnitude of +10.0, the comet will brighten slightly to +9.9 at perihelion before dimming back to +10.5 by the end of January. This means it will be within reach of a small telescope, but it's likely too faint to spot with binoculars.

But here's where it gets tricky: The Moon can be a real party pooper when it comes to comet-watching! It will interfere with viewing from January 1-11 and January 30-31. Your best bet is to observe between January 12 and 29. If the Moon is out, try observing before it rises. After January 31, the comet will still be visible but will continue to fade.

As February rolls around, the comet will move east, entering Serpens Caput by the end of the month. Its apparent movement against the stars will slow down. By late February 2026, 24P will dim to a magnitude of +12.4 and be located 6° west of Unukalhai (Alpha Serpentis).

