How to Make Australian Ageing Agenda (AAA) Your Preferred Google News Source (2026)

Make Australian Ageing Agenda (AAA) Your Go-To Google News Source

Google has revolutionized how we find news by allowing users to customize their search experience. With the new 'Preferred Sources' feature, you can now tailor your Google Search results to include more articles from your favorite news outlets, including Australian Ageing Agenda (AAA).

Why AAA?

Australian Ageing Agenda is a trusted, independent news source for professionals in the aged care and retirement living sectors in Australia. It offers a comprehensive range of objective news, analysis, and opinion pieces on aging issues and policies, as well as insights into seniors housing.

How to Make AAA Your Preferred Source

There are two simple ways to add AAA to your preferred sources:

Direct Link: Visit the dedicated page (https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=australianageingagenda.com.au) and tick the box next to Australian Ageing Agenda. This method is straightforward and ensures AAA is always a top choice for your Google Search results. After Searching: When you perform a search, click the icon to the right of the 'Top Stories' heading. Type 'Australian Ageing Agenda' in the search box and tick the box to add AAA to your preferences.

Stay Connected with AAA

