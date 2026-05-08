How to Land Your Dream Job in Fashion: Tips from Beare Park’s Brand Manager (2026)

Unveiling the Secrets: A Brand Manager's Journey to Success

The Dream Job: A Reality Check

Have you ever scrolled through LinkedIn, awe-struck by someone's career path, wondering if such success is even attainable? Well, prepare to be inspired, because today we're diving into the story of Abbey Dockrill, Brand Manager at Beare Park, and her incredible journey to the top.

Behind the Scenes: Hard Work and Strategy

While glamorous titles and fancy events may catch our eye, the truth is, achieving such success requires an immense amount of dedication and skill. So, what does it take to go from daydreaming about success to actually achieving it? Let's find out.

The Power of Connection: Abbey's Story

Abbey's journey began with a deep-rooted passion for fashion. From her bedroom walls adorned with Vogue pages to her unconventional academic path, blending art theory with social research, she always knew she belonged in the fashion industry. But how did she make the leap?

A Step-by-Step Climb

Abbey's career path is a testament to the power of persistence and adaptability. She utilized LinkedIn to connect with fashion recruiters, leading to her first role at Manning Cartell. Within a week, she packed her bags and moved to Sydney, determined to make her mark. From there, she joined Lee Mathews, where she honed her skills in digital and eCommerce, and eventually reached out directly to Beare Park's Creative Director, Gabriella Pereira.

Dream Job or Evolving Goals?

Abbey's advice to aspiring creatives is eye-opening: "You don't simply step into your dream role. It's a process of building, layer by layer." She emphasizes the ever-changing nature of the fashion industry, where there's no clear roadmap, making it both challenging and rewarding.

A Day in the Life of a Brand Manager

In the fast-paced world of fashion, every day brings new challenges. Abbey's role involves strategic alignment across creative, digital, and commercial aspects, ensuring the brand's highest performance. From planning shoots and concepting campaigns to managing partnerships and events, her days are a whirlwind of problem-solving and innovation.

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Career Highlights and Hurdles

Abbey's career has been marked by significant milestones, including Beare Park's partnership with the Matildas and its Vogue Runway debut. However, she also faced hurdles, particularly in managing self-doubt. She shares her journey of finding confidence in her achievements and the value of her voice.

The Power of Collaboration

One of the greatest privileges of Abbey's role is working alongside incredible women who lead with strength and care. Their intelligence and creativity inspire her daily, fostering an environment of knowledge-sharing and support.

The Role of Analytics in Fashion

While Beare Park aims for an intuitive and editorial approach, the brand's success is deeply rooted in analytics. Abbey analyzes creative fatigue, customer acquisition costs, and conversion metrics, ensuring the brand's sustainability and premium growth.

Skills for Success in Fashion

Understanding performance is key, as Abbey emphasizes. She believes in creating beautiful visuals that not only capture attention but also translate into meaningful, measurable results. Fashion, she says, is an emotional industry, but it must sustain itself, and she takes this responsibility seriously.

Advice for Aspiring Brand Managers

Abbey's guidance is invaluable: "Fashion may not offer much hand-holding, but your work ethic and early habits can open doors." She encourages aspiring professionals to set high standards, stay agile, and embrace change as an opportunity to sharpen their strategy.

Final Thoughts

Abbey Dockrill's journey is a testament to the power of passion, persistence, and a growth mindset. Her story inspires us to dream big, work hard, and believe in ourselves. So, are you ready to take on the fashion industry? The path may be unconventional, but the rewards are worth it!

Stay tuned for more inspiring stories on How I Got Here!