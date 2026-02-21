How to Help the NHS South West During Winter Pressure | Stay Safe & Support Your Local Services (2026)

The NHS in the South West is facing a critical situation, and it's time for the community to step up! With the cold weather persisting, the region's healthcare system is under immense strain, and everyone's help is needed. But how can you contribute? It's simple: by making informed choices and following some essential guidelines.

The amber weather alert has been extended, and the impact is evident. GP surgeries, ambulances, A&E departments, and community services are all feeling the pressure. The usual winter ailments, such as flu, vomiting, and accidents on icy roads, are keeping healthcare professionals busier than ever.

Here's how you can make a difference:

Choose wisely: Select the most appropriate healthcare service for your needs. Not every issue requires a trip to A&E.

Use NHS 111: This online and phone service is your trusted guide when you're unsure about what to do or where to go.

Call 999 responsibly: Only call for emergencies where someone's life is potentially at risk. This ensures that emergency services can prioritize those in critical need.

Ambulance arrangements: If you've called for an ambulance, only call back if the patient's condition deteriorates or you need to cancel.

Hospital visits: Avoid visiting hospitals if you have a respiratory infection or have experienced vomiting or diarrhea recently. This simple act of caution helps prevent the spread of illnesses.

And here's the part most people miss: Local services have escalation plans to manage these pressures, but these internal measures don't change the advice for patients. So, even when delays occur, remember to treat healthcare staff and fellow patients with respect. They're doing their best!

But there's more you can do to stay healthy:

Get vaccinated: If you're eligible, get your flu shot. It's a simple way to protect yourself and others.

Keep warm: Maintain a cozy home temperature of at least 18 degrees and layer up when you're indoors.

Be cautious outdoors: If you must venture out, wear appropriate footwear and take extra care when driving or cycling on icy roads.

Stay active: Keep your blood flowing to reduce the risk of falls, strokes, and heart problems.

Dr. Trevor Smith, Regional Medical Director, emphasizes the importance of individual contributions: "The NHS is here for you, but we need your help, too. Choose the right service, and don't delay seeking care when you need it. Pharmacies and GP surgeries are often the best first points of contact for many health concerns."

He adds, "Stay warm, stay active, and get your winter vaccinations. It's a team effort to keep our community healthy."

For detailed guidance on navigating this challenging winter season, visit the NHS website (https://www.england.nhs.uk/south/2025/12/19/what-to-do-this-winter-as-the-nhs-in-the-south-west-comes-under-pressure-2/).

For detailed guidance on navigating this challenging winter season, visit the NHS website (https://www.england.nhs.uk/south/2025/12/19/what-to-do-this-winter-as-the-nhs-in-the-south-west-comes-under-pressure-2/).

The question is, will you answer the call to support your local NHS?