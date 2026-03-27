How to Handle Unstable Clients: A Freelancer's Guide (2026)

I Was Taken Aback by My New Potential Client's Behavior, But What She Did Following Our Call Was Truly Outrageous.

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Dear Good Job,

As a freelancer embarking on a new journey in a creative industry after some significant personal changes, I find myself in need of guidance regarding a potential client who seems somewhat unstable.

I first encountered her through a job board linked to a freelance organization to which I subscribe annually. Right from the start, several warning signs emerged: she showcased AI-generated images as if they were genuine photographs, during our interview she didn’t ask me any questions, and appeared displeased when I attempted to share insights about my work approach. Additionally, I noticed an accent she seemed to be attempting to conceal that didn’t align with her background story. However, I’ve worked with many creatives, and they often come with their quirks. In fact, she wouldn't be the most unusual one I’ve dealt with. My roster includes numerous clients who, while they may raise some eyebrows on paper due to red flags, are typically kind, professional, punctual, and reliable when it comes to payments.

Yet, my concerns for this particular client are rising.

She sent me a blog post to "get acquainted with her work," but what I read was not only disjointed and difficult to follow but also somewhat unbelievable. To make matters worse, the next entry on her blog was a rant about the freelancers she had reached out to. This post went live just three days after I responded to her job listing, where she essentially disparaged everyone who contacted her, claiming we were too insignificant to collaborate with her and incompetent in grasping her artistic vision. Having reviewed her sample work, I can see why it faces rejection; it fails to understand basic principles of the art form, rendering it incoherent. The most alarming part? She quoted my email directly, using it as an example of a freelancer who is too insignificant and foolish to comprehend how "grand" her work could be, simply because I mentioned collaborating with smaller organizations and independent artists.

Understandably, this infuriates me, but it also sends chills down my spine. I pride myself on being straightforward in my feedback, and my regular clients value this trait highly. While I know this approach isn’t suited for everyone, I focus on those who appreciate my honesty.

Should I take action regarding this situation? Should I simply hope she loses interest and move on? Would it be excessive to report her to the freelance society? If she doesn’t ghost me, how do I gently decline her? While I acknowledge I might have over-analyzed her, I usually research potential clients to get a sense of their work scope. This experience is genuinely unsettling, especially since I rely on that job board for my income. My friends assure me everything will be alright, but given that this is my first encounter with such behavior, it's understandably raising my concerns. Am I overreacting?

—Looked Under the Iceberg

Dear Looked Under the Iceberg,

Wow, your situation does sound alarming. This client appears to be dishonest (with the AI images), hostile (by belittling peers), and somewhat delusional (asserting that her art is beyond the comprehension of gatekeepers). As someone who is still navigating the freelancing world, you may not have much experience in terminating client relationships. Nonetheless, this presents a valuable opportunity for you to learn how and when to say no to a client. Even if you feel desperate for projects, a client like this can make your working life unbearable, potentially harming your career by consuming excessive time and energy, publicly criticizing your efforts, misrepresenting your work, or damaging your reputation by association. Trust is crucial in freelance work, perhaps even more so than in traditional employment; you cannot trust this client, and that alone is a valid reason to part ways with her.

When she reaches out again, respond in a professional yet firm manner, indicating that you will not be able to continue working with her. If she seeks clarification, it’s best to refrain from engaging further.

To protect other freelancers, refer to your professional organization’s code of conduct and assess whether this client has breached any rules. It’s likely she has, given her verbatim quoting of professional correspondence without consent, insulting fellow members, and misusing the job board. Confidentially contact the executive director of the organization, express your concerns, and inquire if this client is violating membership terms. Allow the organization to handle the matter moving forward.

If your professional association lacks a clear code of conduct, motivate the executive director or the board president to create one. You might also consider volunteering or running for a board position, contributing to the improvement of your professional community while connecting with others who share your values.

—Laura

More Advice From Slate

If you’re interested in reading more about similar situations, you might find this story intriguing: A woman discusses her husband of 16 years who has struggled with consistent employment for over six years. He is undoubtedly talented and sociable but has resisted putting in the effort necessary to secure stable work. After relocating for her internship, he barely applied for jobs or contributed much to their home renovation project despite his promises.

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