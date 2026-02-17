How to Get Apple Fitness+ for Free in 2024 (No Subscription Needed!) (2026)

Kickstart your health and fitness journey with Apple Fitness+ for free! Here's how - 9to5Mac

January is the perfect time to set new goals, and Apple Fitness+ is here to help. With its recently launched programs (https://9to5mac.com/2026/01/02/apple-fitness-launches-new-features-for-building-exercise-habits/), you can build exercise habits and stay motivated. The best part? You can access Fitness+ for free in several ways.

Apple Fitness+ (https://fitness.apple.com/subscribe?at=1000l3cvR&itscg=30200) offers guided video workouts on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV, catering to all fitness levels. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or a beginner, there's something for everyone. From quick 5-minute sessions to longer 45-minute workouts, you can choose what suits your schedule and preferences.

The workouts cover a wide range of categories, including strength training, core exercises, meditation, HIIT, yoga, Pilates, treadmill, cycling, rowing, and more. The high-quality production values and expert trainers make each video engaging and effective.

Now, let's explore the ways to get Apple Fitness+ for free:

Anytime Fitness Members: Enjoy Fitness+ access without any extra cost. Wellhub Users: With a Basic plan or higher, you unlock Fitness+ for free. New Subscribers: Get three months of Fitness+ for free when purchasing a new Apple Watch, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, AirPods Pro 3, or Powerbeats Pro 2. Family Sharing: If someone in your Family Sharing group subscribes to Fitness+, you'll gain access for free (up to 6 users per subscription).

If these options don't work for you, consider the Apple One bundle (http://one.apple.com/?at=1000l3cvR&itscg=30200). The Premier plan includes Apple TV, Apple Music, iCloud+ with 2TB storage, Apple News+, Apple Arcade, and Apple Fitness+, providing access to all these services at a discounted rate.

So, are you ready to give Apple Fitness+ a try this year? Share your thoughts in the comments! And if you're looking for the best iPhone accessories, check out our recommendations: AirTag 4-pack, MagSafe Car Mount, AirPods Pro 3, 10-year AirTag battery case, and 100W USB-C fast charging adapter.

