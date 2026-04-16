How to Get 10-Cent Refund with ez-link Card When Recycling Bottles & Cans in Singapore (April 2026) (2026)

Get ready to earn a little back for going green! Starting April 1st, a new recycling initiative is launching that allows you to get a 10-cent refund on your drink bottles and cans, simply by using your ez-link card.

But here's where it gets interesting: This isn't just about a small refund; it's a significant step towards a more sustainable future for Singapore. The upcoming Beverage Container Return Scheme aims to make recycling more accessible and rewarding for everyone. Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment, Janil Puthucheary, announced that your trusty ez-link card, including student and senior concession cards, will be a primary way to claim these deposits.

Imagine this: by April 1st, there will be about 1,000 return points scattered across the island, primarily consisting of smart vending machines. And don't worry about them being hard to find; this number is set to double to 2,000 within a year! These machines will pop up in convenient spots like supermarkets, HDB void decks, and town centres, ensuring that 90% of residents in HDB estates will be within a mere five-minute walk of a recycling point. How's that for convenience?

For those who might not use ez-link for their daily commute, fear not! Other digital payment methods are on the horizon and will be announced soon. The core idea is simple: when you purchase a bottled or canned drink, you'll pay an extra 10-cent refundable deposit. This applies to containers ranging from 150ml to 3 litres. The magic happens at the "reverse" vending machines, which will accept your empty containers and magically dispense your deposit back.

Dr. Janil Puthucheary acknowledged that adopting new habits can sometimes be a challenge. "Consumers will need to get used to returning containers at designated return points, learn how reverse vending machines work and adjust our routines," he stated. And this is the part most people miss: He emphasized that these adjustments, while requiring effort, are crucial for "protecting our environment for future generations." The scheme's operator, BCRS Ltd, will be rolling out helpful guides and videos in March to ease everyone into the process, and each machine will feature instructions in all four official languages.

Now, here's a point that might spark some debate: While the focus is on public convenience, discussions are still underway regarding how coffee shops and restaurants will integrate into this scheme. This is a complex logistical puzzle, and it's important to understand the nuances.

Companies like TOMRA, one of the three reverse vending machine operators, are already gearing up. They'll be deploying at least 350 machines in the central and north-east regions, with machines capable of crushing and holding between 1,000 to 2,000 containers. They even have plans for even larger machines holding up to 8,000 bottles and cans if needed!

But what about the producers? The scheme, funded by fees from drink manufacturers, importers, and distributors, has raised concerns among smaller producers. They've highlighted challenges with compliance costs, including a $500 registration fee and the 10-cent deposit per container. Some fear this could lead to price increases of 25 to 70 cents per drink. The National Environment Agency has offered a one-time grant of up to $2,500 to help, but some smaller players feel it's not enough. Dr. Janil recognized these complexities, stating, "We recognise that this transition requires adjustment on the part of all producers. (They) will need to change labels, modify supply chains and introduce new barcodes and deposit markings. These are complex changes."

Ultimately, this scheme is projected to handle over one billion drink containers annually, recovering an impressive 16,000 tonnes of material each year. Dr. Janil expressed confidence, drawing parallels to our adaptation to reusable bags and tray return schemes: "Just as we adjusted to reusable bags and the tray return scheme, I am confident that, with time and understanding, this scheme will become part of our daily routine."

So, what are your thoughts on this new recycling initiative? Do you think the 10-cent refund is enough incentive? Are you concerned about potential price hikes for your favorite beverages? Let us know in the comments below!