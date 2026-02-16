How to Dial Down AI Slop: A Guide to Cleaner Content (2026)

Are you tired of the overwhelming presence of AI-generated content in your online world? It's time to take control and dial down the AI slop!

The AI Slop Invasion

AI-generated content, often of low quality, has become ubiquitous. From bizarre videos to fake bands, it's hard to escape. But fear not, there are ways to minimize this digital invasion.

Platforms Taking Action

Pinterest, a platform known for its AI-related issues, has introduced a 'tuner' feature. This allows users to adjust the AI content they see, adding a much-needed human touch. Similarly, TikTok, a haven for AI-generated videos, is testing an update to give users more control over their For You feeds. However, the controls are limited, and you won't be able to eliminate AI content entirely.

Music Streaming and AI

Music streaming platforms have also been affected by AI tunes. Tools like Suno and Udio enable anyone to create polished pop songs, leading to a flood of AI-generated music. Deezer, a European streaming service, stands out by labeling AI-generated tracks, with a daily upload of over 60,000 such songs.

Alternative Platforms for AI-Free Content

If you're seeking a break from the Big Tech platforms, there are new apps designed specifically for those wanting to avoid AI. Cara, a platform for artists, bans AI-generated work. Pixelfed offers an ad-free Instagram experience with community-based servers, one of which is dedicated to AI-free art. Spread is another platform promising 'human ideas' and an escape from AI slop.

The Future of AI-Free Content

Keep an eye out for diVine, a short-form video app from Twitter founder Jack Dorsey. With a promise of 'No AI Slop', it aims to detect and eliminate AI content.

So, are you ready to reclaim your online space from AI slop? It's an ongoing battle, but these platforms are taking steps to give users more control.

