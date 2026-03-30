In the era of AI-driven hiring, many job seekers are turning to social media tips for resume optimization. But here's the catch: these so-called 'hacks' might not be as effective as you think. We delved into this topic by interviewing industry experts, including representatives from Indeed, Glassdoor, LinkedIn, Greenhouse, and Hilke Schellmann, author of 'The Algorithm'. The consensus? AI systems are smarter than you might think, and trying to 'trick' them can backfire. One common tactic is keyword stuffing, where candidates cram job-specific terms into their resumes, sometimes even using white text to hide them. However, as Daniel Zhao, Glassdoor's chief economist, points out, this strategy may only get you past the initial AI screening, but it could raise red flags during human review. Imagine a resume with white-text keywords at the bottom, which the AI flags as irrelevant, leaving a negative impression on potential employers. So, what's the solution? The experts agree: add a human touch to your resume. Priya Rathod, workplace trends editor at Indeed, emphasizes the importance of creating a resume for both the algorithm and the human reviewer. By understanding this dual audience, you can craft a resume that not only passes AI scrutiny but also resonates with hiring managers. To learn more about navigating the AI hiring landscape and the latest tips from experts, check out our video. Stay tuned to our platform for more insightful content and follow the authors and topics covered in this article to keep up with the latest trends.
How to Build a Resume for the AI Hiring Era: Expert Tips from Indeed, LinkedIn & More (2026)
References
- https://www.irishtimes.com/business/work/2026/02/25/i-have-a-highly-respected-degree-but-ive-failed-to-find-decent-job-for-a-year-now/
- https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cg5n02zlynjo
- https://www.cnbc.com/2026/02/25/this-red-flag-interview-response-could-knock-you-out-of-the-running-career-expert.html
- https://www.globalsouthopportunities.com/2026/02/22/atlas/
- https://www.theverge.com/featured-video/884368/we-asked-experts-how-to-build-a-resume-for-the-ai-hiring-era
- https://www.siasat.com/hyderabad-police-invites-application-for-138-spo-posts-3373774/
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