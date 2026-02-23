How Timothée Chalamet Fell in Love with Liverpool: From EsDeeKid Rumors to Diogo Jota (2026)

Hold onto your hats, because it turns out Hollywood heartthrob Timothée Chalamet has a secret passion, and it involves a city far from the bright lights: Liverpool! A chance encounter at the 2026 Critics' Choice ceremony, where Chalamet met Owen Cooper, sparked a surprising revelation. Cooper, a young man, showed Chalamet a picture of Liverpool footballer Diogo Jota, which prompted the actor to ask, "Are you from Liverpool?"

The answer, delivered by the Warrington native (a town about 20 miles from Liverpool), was a polite no, accompanied by a self-deprecating comment about not having a Scouse accent. But this wasn't the beginning of Chalamet's connection to the city.

Last year, rumors began swirling that Chalamet was secretly the masked Merseyside rapper, EsDeeKid. And this is where it gets interesting... During a BBC interview to promote his film Marty Supreme, the actor cleverly avoided shutting down the rumors, even playfully referencing the iconic Liverpool phrase, "chicken and a can of coke." He teased, "You want me to talk about 'chicken and coke' and stuff like that, right? No, you'll see all in due time."

A few days later, the plot thickened when Chalamet shared a video of himself rapping alongside EsDeeKid in an off-licence and a kitchen. Liverpool filmmaker Archie Erskine, who directed the video, told GQ Magazine that Chalamet's lyrics, "I got a can of Coke and that cheque in," were a nod to the rich history of Liverpool rap.

But here's where it gets controversial... Liverpool FC fans have also unearthed another link between Chalamet and the city. An old photograph of a young Chalamet, posing in a team picture alongside current Liverpool player Joe Gomez, surfaced on a football club's Instagram account. The image, shared by Manhatten Kickers, shows the two boys kneeling side-by-side, suggesting they played for opposing teams in a youth tournament.

So, what do you think? Is this a genuine love for Liverpool, or just a clever marketing ploy? Do you have any favorite Liverpool artists or phrases? Share your thoughts in the comments!