How This Tokyo Robot Venture is Empowering Housebound People (2026)

Imagine being trapped in your own home, unable to attend school, see friends, or even move freely. This was the harsh reality for Ory Yoshifuji, who spent three and a half years bedridden due to illness. But what if you could have a second body, a robotic avatar, to live life for you? This childhood dream became the driving force behind Ory’s groundbreaking venture: the Dawn Avatar Robot Cafe in Tokyo. Here, adorable robot avatars don’t just serve food and drinks—they’re operated by housebound and disabled individuals, offering them a chance to work and connect with the world. And this is the part most people miss: these robots aren’t powered by AI; they’re controlled by real people, giving them a sense of purpose and belonging.

Ory’s journey began with a simple yet profound question: Why couldn’t I have a second body to live life for me? After studying robotics, he turned this dream into reality, creating a space where those confined to their homes could participate in society as productive members. “We’ve created a situation where people, even if they can’t physically move, can still contribute,” Ory explains. The cafe has since grown from 10 to 100 operators, or “pilots,” who control the robots from their home computers, interacting with guests in real-time.

But here’s where it gets controversial: while AI and robotics often spark fears of job loss and social isolation, Ory’s project does the opposite. It empowers individuals who might otherwise be forgotten, giving them a role in society. Take Machun, for example, who lost her job due to multiple sclerosis after contracting COVID. “I couldn’t stay awake, couldn’t walk,” she recalls. Working as a robot pilot has given her a second life, improving her mental health and allowing her to work six to seven hours a day. “I now feel like I have a role in society,” she says.

The project has expanded beyond the cafe, tapping into Tokyo’s tourism boom. Tourists can now carry a robot on their back for a personalized tour, guided by a pilot who shares their unique perspective. Canadian tourist Andrea Wheaton loved the flexibility: “Having our tour guide right on our shoulder felt so personal, especially with young kids.” Her husband, Dave Schultz, appreciated the human connection: “You can hear the warmth and even giggles in their voice.”

Yet, challenges remain. Crowded areas with patchy internet can disrupt the robot’s connection to the pilot, a hurdle Ory hopes to overcome. His vision? To expand this model beyond Tokyo, even beyond Japan. “It’s like working while teleporting,” he says, envisioning a world where no one feels lonely or useless.

But here’s the bold question: As we embrace such technology, are we creating a society where no one is left behind—or are we inadvertently devaluing human presence? Ory’s project challenges us to rethink the role of technology in fostering connection, not isolation. What do you think? Is this the future of inclusive work, or does it raise more questions than it answers? Let’s discuss in the comments!