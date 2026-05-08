How the Utah Jazz Fixed Their Defense to Beat the Mavericks | NBA Breakdown (2026)

The Utah Jazz's journey to defensive redemption is a tale of honesty and accountability. A brutal wake-up call in Portland served as the catalyst for change.

Covering the NBA and the Jazz for the Deseret News, Sarah Todd brings us inside the team's film session, a pivotal moment that reshaped their defensive approach.

But here's where it gets controversial... While the Jazz's defense has had its struggles, even with defensive stalwart Walker Kessler, the real eye-opener was the embarrassing defeat against the Trail Blazers. This loss forced the team to confront their issues head-on.

The coaches and players had a heart-to-heart, holding each other accountable. After this intense session, the Jazz showed resilience, taking the Thunder to overtime in a gritty battle.

And this is the part most people miss... It was the Jazz's defensive prowess that shined through in their victory against the Mavericks. Despite big shots from Lauri Markkanen and others, it was the defensive plays by Sensabaugh and Clayton that secured the win.

The Jazz aim to make this defensive mindset a consistent part of their identity. With natural scorers like Sensabaugh and Clayton sacrificing their offensive prowess, the team's focus on defense becomes even more crucial.

So, what's the takeaway? The Jazz have proven they can turn things around, and these recent games serve as a foundation for future success.

But here's the million-dollar question: Can the Jazz maintain this defensive intensity throughout the season? And will it be enough to propel them to greater heights?

What are your thoughts? Do you think the Jazz have what it takes to become a defensive powerhouse? Let's discuss in the comments!