How the U.S. Could Remove Highly Enriched Uranium from Iran: Lessons from Project Sapphire (2026)

In the ongoing conflict between Iran and the United States, the fate of highly enriched uranium (HEU) hangs in the balance. This critical material, essential for nuclear weapons, has been a central point of contention. The question arises: what would it take to remove this HEU from Iran? This article delves into the complexities of such an operation, drawing on historical precedents and expert opinions. Personally, I find the intricacies of this situation particularly fascinating, especially considering the potential implications for global security.

A Historical Precedent: Project Sapphire

One of the most intriguing examples of HEU removal is Project Sapphire, a covert operation conducted in Kazakhstan after the fall of the Soviet Union. Andrew Weber, a former foreign service officer, played a pivotal role in this mission. He recalls, "We knew about the factory, its purpose in the nuclear power sector, but not about the cache of highly enriched uranium that was weapons-usable." Through diplomatic efforts and a moose hunting trip, Weber built trust with the factory director, leading to the revelation of 600 kilograms of 90% enriched uranium, enough for dozens of nuclear weapons.

The operation, codenamed Project Sapphire, was a masterpiece of secrecy. Weber describes, "It was all done in utmost secrecy. A team of over 30 people working for about five or six weeks to finish this packaging operation." The HEU was secured and transported back to the United States, where it was stored in a Department of Energy complex in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. This operation set a precedent for how to handle HEU removal, but it also highlighted the challenges and risks involved.

The Iranian Context: Challenges and Opportunities

In Iran, the situation is far more complex. Matthew Bunn, a former White House nuclear adviser, notes, "In Iran, we couldn't send a team in to do this unilaterally without great risk." The Isfahan nuclear facility, where most of Iran's HEU is stored, is located deep in the desert, protected by tunnels and security measures. Satellite images show the Iranians blocking tunnel entrances, suggesting they are aware of potential threats.

Scott Roecker, a former top official in the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA), emphasizes the importance of cooperation. He states, "There was agreement in place with the countries. And so that's a really key fact here. You wanna have a willing partner who's working with you hand in hand." This highlights the critical role of diplomatic relations in any HEU removal operation.

The Military Option: Risks and Implications

The military option, while tempting, is fraught with risks. Vice Admiral Robert Harward, a retired Navy Seal, acknowledges, "It's high risk. You have to occupy territory. You have to confront." The threat of Iranian drones and missiles adds another layer of complexity. Harward notes, "The most prevalent threat is their abilities then to respond with drones, kinetic drones, maybe whatever's left in their inventory of missiles." This raises a deeper question: is the military option worth the risk of American lives?

The Way Forward: Verification and Monitoring

The most critical aspect of any HEU removal operation is verification and monitoring. Matthew Bunn emphasizes, "Iran has been lying about its nuclear weapons effort for over 20 years now." He advocates for in-depth monitoring and international oversight to ensure Iran's commitment to a peaceful nuclear program. This is particularly challenging given the distrust following the war and Trump's repeated withdrawal from talks.

In conclusion, the removal of HEU from Iran is a complex and risky endeavor. It requires a combination of diplomatic efforts, military planning, and international cooperation. The historical precedent of Project Sapphire offers valuable insights, but the Iranian context presents unique challenges. The future of Iran's nuclear program hangs in the balance, and the world watches with bated breath. Personally, I believe that the key to success lies in a combination of diplomatic pressure and international verification, ensuring that Iran's nuclear capabilities are kept in check.