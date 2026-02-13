How the Seattle Seahawks Regained Their Drafting Touch: GM John Schneider's Strategy Revealed (2026)

The Seattle Seahawks' Drafting Renaissance: A Story of Resilience and Strategy

The Seahawks' drafting prowess once led them to glory, but a dry spell followed. In the early 2010s, General Manager John Schneider's legendary draft picks, including future stars like Richard Sherman and Russell Wilson, built a formidable team that dominated the NFL. But after this initial success, the Seahawks' draft choices failed to live up to expectations, leaving fans and experts puzzled.

But here's where the story takes an intriguing turn. In 2022, Schneider and his team rediscovered their magic. They utilized the draft picks acquired from the Denver Broncos trade to assemble an impressive roster of young talent. This strategic move has paid off handsomely, as the Seahawks now boast a wealth of high-caliber players, with 14 starting-caliber athletes drafted since 2022, seven of whom received All-Pro votes this season.

This remarkable turnaround has propelled the Seahawks back to the Super Bowl, and it's no coincidence that Schneider was named the NFL's Executive of the Year. But what led to this resurgence in drafting success?

Schneider credits his colleagues, Trent Kirchner and Matt Berry, for helping him refocus the team's drafting strategy. He admits that they had too many players on their draft board, which diluted their focus. Kirchner and Berry emphasized the need to define the core values of a Seahawks player, including toughness, intelligence, and cultural fit. This self-scouting process allowed the front office to refine their approach and make more targeted draft choices.

Schneider's willingness to adapt and learn from past mistakes is a testament to his leadership. By embracing a more focused and values-driven drafting strategy, the Seahawks have rebuilt a championship-caliber team. And with their sights set on the Super Bowl, the team's drafting renaissance serves as a powerful reminder that success in the NFL is often a delicate balance between talent acquisition and strategic vision.

And this is the part most people miss—the Seahawks' resurgence is not just about individual players but a collective effort to redefine their identity. It's a fascinating case study in sports management, leaving fans and critics alike wondering: Can the Seahawks sustain this success, or will they face another drafting drought? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

