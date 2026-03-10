How the Phoenix Mercury's Overtime Win in 2009 Led to a Historic Championship (2026)

How Phoenix's Overtime Win Led to a Championship: A Story of Resilience and Triumph

The Phoenix Mercury, a team with a rich history in the WNBA, have consistently demonstrated their prowess in the playoffs, often finding themselves in high-stakes overtime games. In the 2025 season, they faced two playoff games, winning one against the Minnesota Lynx and losing the other to the New York Liberty in overtime. However, it was their 2009 playoff run that truly showcased their resilience and determination.

During the 2009 WNBA Finals, the Mercury faced the Chicago Sky, a series that would go down in history. In a thrilling game, the Mercury avoided a sweep, marking a significant turning point in their journey. But it was their earlier overtime victory against the San Antonio Silver Stars that set the stage for their second championship.

See Also
Chicago Sky Duo's Struggles in Unrivaled: Banham & Allen's Rough Start AnalyzedWNBA Rivals: Phoenix Mercury vs Los Angeles Sparks Playoff HistoryChicago Sky Duo's Struggles: Can They Turn it Around?Meet Rhonda Blades: The WNBA Star and Mother of Blades Brown

The Mercury's series against the Silver Stars was a hard-fought battle, with Phoenix emerging victorious with a 2-1 score. This led to a series against the formidable Los Angeles Sparks. After a thrilling encounter, the Mercury faced the Indiana Fever, a team they would eventually defeat in a nail-biting overtime game.

The Fever series began with a bang, as the Mercury dominated the game, with Cappie Pondexter and Penny Taylor leading the charge. Both players scored 23 points, showcasing their exceptional skills. Pondexter's performance was impressive, with three rebounds, three assists, and a steal, while Taylor contributed two rebounds, two assists, and two steals. Diana Taurasi also had a stellar outing, scoring 22 points, grabbing nine rebounds, and dishing out six assists.

See Also
Breanna Stewart's Powerful Message: Abolish ICE - WNBA Star's Activism

The Mercury's success wasn't limited to their star players; DeWanna Bonner, Tangela Smith, and Temeka Johnson also contributed significantly. Bonner scored 15 points from the bench, Smith had 14 points, and Johnson added 13 points. Despite a strong start, the Mercury faced setbacks, losing the next two games. However, they demonstrated their resilience by bouncing back, winning Games 4 and 5 against the Fever, securing their second championship.

The Mercury's second championship was a testament to their perseverance and teamwork. A few years later, they added another championship to their legacy, solidifying their place as one of the most historic teams in the WNBA. The overtime win in 2009 was the catalyst for their success, proving that even in the face of adversity, the Mercury could rise above and conquer.

For more insights into the Mercury's overtime games and their journey to championship glory, follow them on X (https://x.com/MercuryOnSI) and stay tuned for more exciting updates!

How the Phoenix Mercury's Overtime Win in 2009 Led to a Historic Championship (2026)

References

Top Articles
MLB Power Shift: Dodgers & Yankees Dominate, Ohtani & Judge Lead the Charge
Brexit Betrayal? UK-EU Trade Deal Talks: Customs Union & Single Market
Gold and Silver Prices: Why the Recent Volatility?
Latest Posts
Frontier Crucible Review: Armie Hammer Returns in a Talky, Slow-Burn Western
Yasso Fudge Brownie: The ULTIMATE Chocolate Frozen Yogurt? | Taste Test & Review
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Corie Satterfield

Last Updated:

Views: 5963

Rating: 4.1 / 5 (42 voted)

Reviews: 89% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Corie Satterfield

Birthday: 1992-08-19

Address: 850 Benjamin Bridge, Dickinsonchester, CO 68572-0542

Phone: +26813599986666

Job: Sales Manager

Hobby: Table tennis, Soapmaking, Flower arranging, amateur radio, Rock climbing, scrapbook, Horseback riding

Introduction: My name is Corie Satterfield, I am a fancy, perfect, spotless, quaint, fantastic, funny, lucky person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.