How the Phoenix Mercury's Overtime Win in 2009 Led to a Historic Championship (2026)

How Phoenix's Overtime Win Led to a Championship: A Story of Resilience and Triumph

The Phoenix Mercury, a team with a rich history in the WNBA, have consistently demonstrated their prowess in the playoffs, often finding themselves in high-stakes overtime games. In the 2025 season, they faced two playoff games, winning one against the Minnesota Lynx and losing the other to the New York Liberty in overtime. However, it was their 2009 playoff run that truly showcased their resilience and determination.

During the 2009 WNBA Finals, the Mercury faced the Chicago Sky, a series that would go down in history. In a thrilling game, the Mercury avoided a sweep, marking a significant turning point in their journey. But it was their earlier overtime victory against the San Antonio Silver Stars that set the stage for their second championship.

The Mercury's series against the Silver Stars was a hard-fought battle, with Phoenix emerging victorious with a 2-1 score. This led to a series against the formidable Los Angeles Sparks. After a thrilling encounter, the Mercury faced the Indiana Fever, a team they would eventually defeat in a nail-biting overtime game.

The Fever series began with a bang, as the Mercury dominated the game, with Cappie Pondexter and Penny Taylor leading the charge. Both players scored 23 points, showcasing their exceptional skills. Pondexter's performance was impressive, with three rebounds, three assists, and a steal, while Taylor contributed two rebounds, two assists, and two steals. Diana Taurasi also had a stellar outing, scoring 22 points, grabbing nine rebounds, and dishing out six assists.

The Mercury's success wasn't limited to their star players; DeWanna Bonner, Tangela Smith, and Temeka Johnson also contributed significantly. Bonner scored 15 points from the bench, Smith had 14 points, and Johnson added 13 points. Despite a strong start, the Mercury faced setbacks, losing the next two games. However, they demonstrated their resilience by bouncing back, winning Games 4 and 5 against the Fever, securing their second championship.

The Mercury's second championship was a testament to their perseverance and teamwork. A few years later, they added another championship to their legacy, solidifying their place as one of the most historic teams in the WNBA. The overtime win in 2009 was the catalyst for their success, proving that even in the face of adversity, the Mercury could rise above and conquer.

