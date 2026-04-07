How the Phoenix Mercury Built a Championship Dynasty: Drafting & Trading Secrets (2026)

The Phoenix Mercury's journey to building a championship-winning team is a fascinating tale of strategic drafting and player development. But how did they find their elite reserves? Let's dive in!

The Mercury struck gold in 2006 when they drafted Cappie Pondexter, a move that set the foundation for their future success. Pondexter's impact was immediate, leading the team to their first-ever championship. But here's where it gets intriguing: the Mercury had already drafted a future legend a few years earlier.

In a previous draft, the Mercury selected Diana Taurasi, who would go on to become the WNBA's all-time leading scorer. This dynamic duo of Pondexter and Taurasi propelled the Mercury to victory in 2007. But before that season, the team made a surprising move that showcased their strategic thinking.

With the first pick of the 2007 WNBA Draft, the Mercury selected Lindsey Harding, a talented prospect. However, in a swift and unexpected turn of events, they traded her for a proven veteran, Tangela Smith. Smith's experience and skill set proved invaluable, contributing significantly to the team's championship run.

Harding, meanwhile, embarked on her own journey, starting with the Minnesota Lynx, where she put up solid numbers in her rookie season. She had a respectable career, eventually returning to the Mercury in her final season.

The Mercury's next notable move came in 2008 when they drafted LaToya Sanders with their first-round pick. Sanders spent a season with the team, contributing solid numbers, before being traded to the Lynx. She went on to play for various teams, including the Los Angeles Sparks and Washington Mystics, with whom she won a championship.

A controversial decision? In 2009, the Mercury made a choice that some might question. They selected DeWanna Bonner with the fifth pick, and she became a pivotal player in their success. Bonner's impact was immediate, winning the Sixth Woman of the Year award in her rookie season. She repeated this feat for three consecutive years, solidifying her status as a top reserve.

Bonner's career flourished, and when she became a starter, her performance soared. She helped the Mercury secure another championship in 2014. Fast forward to the present, and Bonner has returned to Phoenix, reuniting with the team that believed in her potential.

After acquiring Bonner, the Mercury's first-round picks in the following two drafts were traded away. They continued to add talent, but their next significant first-round pick came in 2012, when they selected a guard from Ohio State.

The Mercury's ability to identify and develop talent is evident, as they consistently added key players to their roster. And this is the part most people miss: their success didn't end with Pondexter. The team continued to find gems in the draft, building a dynasty that dominated the WNBA.

So, what's your take on the Mercury's drafting strategy? Was trading Harding for Smith a genius move or a risky gamble? Did the Mercury's focus on veteran players pay off? Share your thoughts and let's discuss the art of building a championship team!