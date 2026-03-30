How the (near) death of criticism hurts artists and audiences (2026)

The near-death of literary criticism is a worrying trend that impacts both artists and their audiences. It's a sad reality that many writers face today. Imagine publishing your book and then waiting, with bated breath, for reviews to trickle in. It's a long, anxious process, and one that has become increasingly challenging due to the decline of book reviewing in traditional media.

In Canada, we used to have a robust network of publications dedicated to literary criticism. However, this network has slowly disappeared as publications cut back on their book sections. The result? A significant loss for authors, especially those from small presses or independent publishers, who rely on reviews to gain visibility and attract readers.

The decline of book reviewing is a topic that has been on the minds of writers for a long time. At a recent writers' meeting, the question arose: how can you get attention for your book in a world where reviews are scarce? Reviews are a crucial tool for authors to connect with their audience and for readers to discover new books. They provide valuable insights and can make a difference in an author's success.

Take, for example, the experience of independent bookstores. Owners like Nicola Malan from Novel Idea in Kingston, Ontario, and Lynne Warnick from Entershine Books in Thunder Bay, Ontario, have seen firsthand how reviews influence customer choices. Customers often come in with newspaper clippings or recommendations from radio shows, asking for specific books. Reviews help these stores curate their selection and provide a valuable service to their community.

As a reader, I appreciate well-written reviews that offer an honest assessment of a book. I don't need personal opinions or subjective ratings; I want an insightful analysis that helps me decide if a book is worth my time. Reviews are not just about promoting books; they also provide a platform for new writers to break into the industry and gain recognition.

Unfortunately, the path to becoming a book reviewer has become more challenging. In the past, alternative weekly publications offered opportunities for aspiring reviewers, but these avenues are now scarce. Some writers still strategically write reviews for niche publications to gain visibility, but it's a time-consuming and often unrewarding endeavor.

The decline of literary criticism is a significant loss for the literary community. It impacts not only writers and readers but also the industry as a whole. Reviews are a vital bridge between books and their audience, and their absence leaves a void that needs to be addressed.

Despite the challenges, there is hope. Bright young reviewers are emerging, and their passion for literature and Canadian culture gives us reason to be optimistic. Let's hope that quality Canadian reviewing and CanLit visibility will thrive in the future.

In other news, the Greek Reporter has an intriguing story about Athens' plan to revive an ancient aqueduct built by Roman Emperor Hadrian in 140 CE. With parts of Greece facing water shortages due to climate change, this 24-kilometer-long aqueduct offers a unique solution. It's a fascinating example of how ancient engineering can provide modern-day solutions.

Additionally, The Telegraph reports on a controversial British government plan to provide AI tutors to poor students. With half of London's state school students already having private tutors, the idea is to 'level the playing field.' However, educators are skeptical, arguing that AI alone is not a shortcut to improving standards. This plan raises questions about the government's priorities and the true value of AI tutoring.

Lastly, the Halifax Examiner has some local updates. Madiha Mughees reports on Halifax Transit's successful efforts to recruit a more diverse pool of bus operators. The transit service is using various strategies to attract applicants from diverse communities, ensuring equal opportunities for all.

Jennifer Henderson also highlights Nova Scotia Power's use of grid-scale batteries to enhance reliability and integrate renewable energy. These batteries are crucial for storing excess energy and providing a stable supply when needed.

These stories showcase the importance of innovation and inclusivity in various sectors, from literature to energy and transportation.