How the Iran War Impacts the Global Economy: A Deep Dive (2026)

The ongoing Iran war has sparked a global economic crisis, with countries across South Asia implementing emergency measures to cope with the fallout. From rationing energy to altering crematorium operations, the impact of this conflict is far-reaching and multifaceted.

This crisis is not just about higher gas prices for Americans; it's a complex web of supply and demand dynamics that has governments and businesses scrambling for solutions. The 2020s have been a turbulent decade, with the pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and now, the Iran war, all contributing to global economic shocks.

The Impact of Supply and Demand

The laws of economics are clear: with 20% of the world's oil and energy products passing through the Strait of Hormuz, and Iran effectively blocking this route, supply has dropped significantly. When supply decreases and demand remains constant, prices rise, leading to shortages. Governments are responding by managing both supply and demand, tapping into oil reserves, restricting exports, and implementing price controls and energy-saving measures.

The crisis extends beyond oil. Other crucial energy products, like diesel, jet fuel, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), used for heating and cooking, are also affected. Over 80% of these products moving through the Strait of Hormuz are destined for Asia, highlighting the region's vulnerability.

Emergency Measures Across Asia

Countries are taking drastic steps to conserve energy and manage the crisis. Bangladesh has closed universities, South Korea has capped gas prices for the first time in decades, and Thailand is encouraging work from home to reduce fuel consumption. The Philippines has implemented a four-day workweek for civil servants, and Pakistan has followed suit, shutting schools and raising gas prices.

India, the most populous nation, is facing shortages and hoarding. Hotels in Mumbai are closing, and Pune has temporarily suspended gas-based cremations, asking families to use wood or electricity instead. These measures highlight the severity of the situation and the creative solutions countries are adopting.

Global Impact and Long-Term Effects

While Asia is bearing the brunt of the crisis, Europe is also facing rising gas prices and potential electricity cost increases. The EU is considering a gas price cap and other measures to mitigate the impact. Japan, too, has started releasing oil from its national reserves to stabilize prices.

In the long term, China may benefit from this crisis. With a large oil reserve and the ability to shift to coal for some production, China could see an economic advantage. Additionally, high oil prices could boost its renewable energy industry.

A Global Crisis, a Local Impact

The Iran war's economic impact is a stark reminder of the interconnectedness of our world. As Philippines President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. said, "We are victims of a war that is not of our choosing." This crisis underscores the vulnerability of countries reliant on energy imports and the need for diverse energy sources and strategies.

In my opinion, this situation raises important questions about energy security and the global economy. It's a complex issue with far-reaching implications, and it's crucial that we continue to analyze and discuss these impacts to find sustainable solutions.