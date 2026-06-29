How Team Visma Tried to Beat Tadej Pogacar: Tactics, Data, and Insights from Victor Campenaerts (2026)

Tadej Pogacar, the cycling phenomenon, has proven to be an unbeatable force on his home turf, leaving his competitors wondering if there's any way to topple him. Team Visma | Lease a Bike, with their eyes on the Tour de France crown, have gone to great lengths to uncover Pogacar's weaknesses, but their efforts have been met with resilience.

The Unstoppable Force

Victor Campenaerts, a key member of Team Visma, sheds light on their strategic approach. Beyond the basic tactics of positioning riders like Jonas Vingegaard and deploying specific riders in breakaways, Visma's performance team delved deep into the numbers, seeking any chink in Pogacar's armor.

"We made the race as tough as possible, but Pogacar still emerged victorious," Campenaerts reveals.

But here's where it gets controversial... In the mountains, Pogacar's dominance was undeniable. His superior W/Kg on crucial climbs, endurance over brutal stages, and rapid recovery set him apart. He had the physical prowess and the psychological support of his team to withstand the pressure.

Campenaerts elaborates, "Our data analysts left no stone unturned. We calculated everything from Jonas' FTP to Pogacar's estimated FTP and the carbs burned. We wanted to know if we pushed Jonas harder than Pogacar."

The math and aggressive tactics didn't falter, but Pogacar remained unshaken, delivering consistent, powerful performances. Visma had to settle for second best.

Campenaerts himself had a career-defining ride, showcasing his versatility and climbing prowess, and becoming an integral part of Vingegaard's success, both on the bike and off, with his daily vlogs boosting team morale.

"The competition is fierce. The top riders are constantly improving. It's not just about raw numbers; it's about who can perform under pressure," Campenaerts emphasizes.

And this is the part most people miss... Visma's lineup selections are a delicate balance. They seek riders who can deliver results and bring something extra to the team, creating a positive dynamic.

"It's not just about who can train hard; it's about who can perform when it matters most," Campenaerts adds.

Next year, Campenaerts will race the Giro d'Italia and Tour de France, supporting Vingegaard as his trusted lieutenant. His understanding of top-level team dynamics and his new domestique role have exceeded expectations.

So, what do you think? Can Pogacar's reign be challenged? Or is he an unstoppable force in the cycling world? Let's discuss in the comments!