How Tariffs Are Reshaping Local Shops | Vermont Case Studies (2026)

Tariffs have become a real game-changer for local businesses, forcing them to adapt and rethink their strategies. It's not just about the financial hit; it's the uncertainty that's the real challenge. Kate Whelley McCabe, the transitional manager of Vermont Evaporator Company, puts it perfectly: 'It wasn't a specific tariff that worried us; it was the constant threat of more to come. We had to put our business up for sale because we couldn't see an end to the uncertainty.'

Vermont Evaporator Company, a business that relies on metal and parts from the U.S. and Canada to build backyard maple evaporators, is just one example of how local businesses are affected. Even without direct foreign imports, the ripple effects of global trade shifts are felt in prices and planning. Whelley McCabe emphasizes, 'Without some form of support, we wouldn't have made it through.'

Anil Khatri, assistant manager at Asian General Market, a store stocked with goods from across Asia, shares a similar sentiment. 'We're in a constant state of flux. We have to be ready to adjust our prices at a moment's notice while still trying to keep our customers happy and loyal.'

Ongyel Sherpa, founder of US Sherpa in Winooski, which sells handmade goods from Nepal, faced a 10% tariff and an additional disbursement fee. 'It's a real challenge,' Sherpa says. 'We have to absorb these costs or pass them on to our customers, and either way, it's a difficult decision.'

So, what's the solution? Business owners are hoping for some relief from Friday's ruling, but more than anything, they crave stability. They want to be able to plan for the future and continue serving their communities without the constant threat of changing tariffs.

This issue is a perfect example of how global policies can have a direct impact on local businesses and communities. It's a complex web of economics and politics, and it's fascinating to see how these businesses are navigating these challenges.