How Sophie Kinsella Inspired Jojo Moyes to Write Me Before You (2026)

Imagine nearly scrapping your passion project—a novel that could change everything—only to have a cherished friend swoop in and reignite that spark. That's the touching tale behind one of romance literature's most unforgettable triumphs, and it might just inspire you to keep pushing forward in your own creative pursuits.

In a heartfelt revelation on BBC Radio 4's Desert Island Discs, beloved author Jojo Moyes opened up about how the late Sophie Kinsella played a pivotal role in her journey to complete "Me Before You," the romance novel that skyrocketed to international bestseller status and even inspired a 2016 film featuring stars like Emilia Clarke and Sam Claflin. Kinsella, whose birth name was Madeleine Sophie Wickham, battled a fierce form of brain cancer diagnosed back in 2022, tragically passing away earlier this month at just 55 years old. Her influence on Moyes wasn't just casual—it was the nudge that turned potential into reality.

But here's where it gets really personal: Moyes shared with host Lauren Laverne how she was on the brink of quitting after pounding out about 20,000 words. Years of modest success had left her feeling down and out, even broke, with doubts creeping in that her writing days were numbered. That's when she confided in Kinsella during a lunch, pouring out the plot over their meal. Kinsella, ever the encourager, locked eyes with her and declared, "You have to write this book, you do know that? You have to write this book."

And the support didn't stop there. When Moyes returned home, Kinsella's husband, Henry, reached out with a call, echoing his wife's sentiment: "Jojo, Maddy... told me about this book and I think you should write it too." Moyes credits Kinsella with this life-altering moment, adding, "I love her for many reasons, but that's one of them." It's a beautiful reminder of how a simple act of belief from a friend can alter the course of someone's career.

For those new to the story, "Me Before You" centers on Louisa Clark, a young woman from a working-class background who takes on the role of caregiver for Will Traynor, a wealthy man left paraplegic—meaning completely unable to move his arms or legs—after a devastating motorcycle crash. Their relationship unfolds against a backdrop of love, loss, and tough choices, drawing readers into an emotional rollercoaster. Moyes drew inspiration from a real-life news piece she stumbled upon about a young rugby player who became quadriplegic (similar to Will, but with even more limited mobility) and, after much deliberation, convinced his family to help him travel to a Swiss clinic for assisted dying—a controversial end-of-life option where a person chooses to end their suffering with medical help.

See Also Wicked Composer Latest to Cancel Kennedy Center Gig After Trump Name Change

And this is the part most people miss: Moyes knew deep down that the book was her best work yet, polished to perfection, but she never anticipated the profound connection it would forge with readers worldwide. It resonated on levels she couldn't have predicted, sparking conversations about disability, love, and the right to decide one's fate.

Speaking of which, let's dive into the controversy—because "Me Before You" doesn't shy away from hot-button topics like assisted dying, which remains a divisive issue in many cultures. Some hail it as a compassionate choice for those in unbearable pain, while others argue it raises ethical red flags about valuing life and the potential for slippery slopes in medical decisions. Could the book's popularity actually shift public opinion on such matters, or does it risk romanticizing a deeply personal and fraught decision? It's the kind of story that leaves you pondering: Should we have the freedom to choose our endings, or is that a power we should leave untouched?

If you've read "Me Before You" or watched the film adaptation, what are your thoughts? Do you see it as a poignant exploration of love and loss, or do you find fault with its handling of sensitive themes like euthanasia? Agree with Moyes that Kinsella's encouragement was a game-changer, or disagree that one conversation can make or break a masterpiece? Share your take in the comments below—we'd love to hear differing viewpoints and keep the conversation going!

*

For the full, inspiring interview that sparked all this, head over to BBC Sounds and give it a listen: https://www.bbc.co.uk/sounds/play/m002nv35.