How Snow Protects Your Garden and Trees: A Winter Guide (2026)

Snow's Surprising Impact on Your Garden: Protecting Plants and Trees

The recent winter storm has brought a blanket of snow, offering both protection and challenges for your garden. While snow can shield your garden beds from the cold, it can also cause damage to tree limbs. Here's a breakdown of how snow impacts your garden and what you can do to protect your plants and trees.

Nature's Winter Mulch
Snow acts as a natural winter mulch, insulating the soil and preventing temperature fluctuations. As it melts, it provides essential water and nitrogen, boosting your garden's health. This is a beautiful example of nature's self-care.

Tree Limb Hazards
However, the same heavy snow cover can be detrimental to evergreen trees. Wet snow can bend, buckle, or snap branches, causing permanent damage. It's crucial to gently remove snow from tree branches using a long-handled broom to prevent disfigurement.

De-icing with Care
When removing snow from walkways and driveways, consider using rock salt. Magnesium chloride is an excellent choice as it melts ice quickly and is safe for pets' paws. However, it's more expensive. Calcium chloride is a cost-effective alternative, but it can still harm plants and pets, so use it sparingly and wear gloves.

Potassium chloride, found in fertilizers, should not be used as a de-icer due to its harmful effects on plants. Sodium chloride, the cheapest option, is the worst choice for plants, pets, and the environment, causing corrosion and poisoning.

Tips for Safe De-icing
Use the least amount of salt necessary and consider applying a waterproofing sealant to driveways and walkways to prevent ice-related cracks. Remember, the right de-icing choices can protect your garden and the environment.

For more gardening tips and advice, visit the AP's gardening hub and sign up for Jessica Damiano's Weekly Dirt Newsletter. Stay tuned for more insights into creating a thriving garden!

