How Smartphones Changed Us: Can We Reclaim Our Lives? (BJ Fogg, Social Media, AI) (2026)

Have we truly sacrificed a vital part of ourselves to the allure of smartphones? This question resonates deeply in today's digital age. In 2003, BJ Fogg, a social scientist from Stanford, authored a remarkably insightful book titled "Persuasive Technology: Using Computers to Change What We Think and Do." In his work, he envisioned a future where a student would retrieve a device from her bag in a library, a gadget that serves multiple roles: a mobile phone, an information hub, a source of entertainment, and a personal organizer. She would carry this device everywhere, feeling a sense of disorientation when separated from it.

Fogg asserted that such devices function as "persuasive technology systems," capable of suggesting, motivating, and rewarding users. The rewards provided by these devices can significantly impact our engagement with them, similar to how gamblers become enthralled by the pull of slot machines. Fast forward four years, and the first iPhone was unveiled by Apple. At Stanford, Fogg conducted Behavior Design Boot Camps that Wired magazine labeled as essential for entrepreneurs and product designers aiming for success at companies like Facebook and Google. His theories gained traction as he demonstrated that portable computers could indeed influence our thoughts and actions in profound ways.

One major consequence of this influence is the significant amount of time we find ourselves spending on these devices. Today, concerns regarding screen time are prevalent across various age groups. Research by Ofcom revealed that nearly 25% of children aged five to seven in the UK own their phones, with 38% engaging in social media. However, it's not just the younger generation; many older individuals also spend considerable hours glued to their screens. Personally, I was taken aback to discover that my daily smartphone usage averaged over four hours, primarily during the times before and after sleep while browsing news websites and watching YouTube.

In academic circles, there is an ongoing debate regarding the impact of smartphones and their associated social media applications on our well-being. Psychologists like Jonathan Haidt and Jean Twenge contend that these devices contribute to increased anxiety, fragility, and depression among children and exacerbate political polarization. On the other hand, scholars such as Pete Etchells and Amy Orben argue that evidence supporting these claims is rather limited.

I find myself leaning towards the view that Apple’s ingenious creation, coupled with Fogg’s unsettling insights, has had a significant impact on our lives. My own experience reflects a compulsive relationship with my smartphone—while walking my dogs sans phone, I instinctively reach for an empty pocket, a movement almost beyond my control. I've noticed a decline in my reading habits due to the distractions of social media, and my concentration levels while watching films and television shows have diminished. Instead of traditional broadcasters like BBC and ITV, I often find myself gravitating toward YouTube.

I've attempted to limit my smartphone usage by switching to a basic phone devoid of apps, but the convenience and necessity of navigation, parking assistance, and train tickets inevitably lured me back to the smartphone world.

However, my smartphone usage has often led to negative consequences. The alternate reality I escape into has made me—and likely you—more irritable. Since 2007, my perception is that society has become angrier overall. I attribute this shift largely to smartphones. As social beings, humans thrive on connection and collaboration; we find happiness through belonging and feeling valued. Conversely, isolation and feelings of worthlessness can lead to anxiety and depression.

See Also Liverpool Street Station: A Modern Makeover

Smartphones have gamified and commercialized these fundamental aspects of human interaction. Rather than passively offering connection and status, they strategically withdraw these elements to heighten engagement. When we’re outraged by the actions of a group we don’t identify with, it threatens our social standing. This compels us to delve deeper into our phones to gather information or engage in a counter-response—an effort to reclaim our status and strengthen our bonds with our in-group. Our emotions fluctuate based on likes, shares, comments, or follower counts, and our devices dispense these validations unpredictably, much like a slot machine—precisely as Fogg predicted. It’s this unpredictability that makes our smartphone usage addictive.

Given our inherently social nature, much of our interpersonal interactions now occur within platforms designed to exploit social rivalry and tribal conflict. It’s no wonder we feel exhausted, angry, and distrustful of one another. Nonetheless, awareness of this situation is growing. Recently, over 60 Labour MPs urged the Prime Minister to consider following Australia’s example, which has restricted social media access for individuals under 16.

Personally, I've largely overcome my addiction to social media, largely because these platforms have become unappealing. Instagram, which used to be a fun venue for sharing photos with friends, now inundates me with endless short videos featuring people I’m uninterested in. Facebook has turned into a disappointing platform, lacking meaningful updates from friends and family, instead drowning in monotonous memes and pointless debates. Even Twitter, once a helpful tool for promoting my work, has been overshadowed by X and Bluesky, both of which fail to serve this purpose and foster some of the worst aspects of online behavior.

Looking ahead, I find myself concerned about future developments. The clumsy manner in which large language models (LLMs), such as ChatGPT, appeal to users' egos to provide a sense of status currently seems trivial. However, as these models evolve, they will likely enhance their capabilities considerably. Human psychology is remarkably susceptible to influence, as evidenced by the lessons learned from dogs over thousands of years and the tactics employed by romance scammers in a much shorter time frame. As BJ Fogg wisely noted, if technology can "suggest, encourage, and reward," it can effectively capture our attention. The rumored device being developed by Sam Altman and Jony Ive—featuring a wearable AI companion that learns about us, assists us, and offers constant affirmation—holds the potential to profoundly penetrate our minds, creating a relationship that feels indispensable and significant. This scenario exemplifies a technology that can truly "change what we think and do."

What do you think about the influence of smartphones on our lives? Have you experienced similar challenges? Share your thoughts in the comments!