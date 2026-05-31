How Shader Beam Brings CRT-Style Motion Clarity to Modern High-Refresh Monitors (2026)

Shader Beam: Bringing CRT-like Motion Clarity to High-Refresh Monitors

Published: December 29, 2025

Introduction:

Shader Beam is an innovative open-source software that aims to replicate the motion clarity of CRT (Cathode Ray Tube) displays on modern high-refresh rate monitors. It's a game-changer for gamers and enthusiasts who crave the sharp, crisp motion of CRTs without the drawbacks of outdated technology.

The Challenge of Motion Blur:

Modern LCD and OLED panels use a 'sample-and-hold' technique, which can cause motion blur when tracking fast-moving objects. This is because the panels hold the image steady for the entire refresh period, resulting in a less fluid experience. Shader Beam addresses this issue by simulating the CRT's unique behavior, creating a smoother and more responsive visual experience.

CRT-like Experience on High-Refresh Monitors:

Shader Beam achieves this by employing a GPU shader to mimic the 'rolling scan plus phosphor fade' timing of CRTs. This technique, as described by Blur Busters, reduces motion blur while minimizing flicker, making it an ideal solution for high-refresh rate displays. The software requires multiple subframes per content frame to function optimally, ensuring a seamless and crisp visual experience.

Technical Details and Considerations:

Shader Beam is designed for fullscreen use and relies on VSync. It's crucial to note that the software is sensitive to timing and GPU scheduling, and missed frames can appear as irregular flashing. To achieve the best results, it's recommended to use two graphics cards, with one dedicated solely to Shader Beam. Additionally, disabling HAGS, VRR (G-Sync and FreeSync), and HDR can significantly enhance performance. However, be cautious with multi-monitor setups and other overlays, as they may interfere with Shader Beam's functionality.

Why CRT Behavior Matters:

Enthusiasts often seek CRT behavior on modern panels, and Shader Beam provides a practical solution. It offers the sharp motion of classic displays without the hassle of finding vintage tubes, dealing with size and weight, or tolerating analog-era quirks. With Shader Beam, you can enjoy current games and video pipelines while experiencing the motion clarity that CRTs are renowned for.

Conclusion:

Shader Beam is a testament to the power of software innovation, allowing users to unlock the motion clarity of CRTs on their high-refresh rate monitors. It's an exciting development for gamers and tech enthusiasts, offering a unique and immersive visual experience without compromising on modern technology.