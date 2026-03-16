How Sew Positive is Transforming Mental Health in Cambridge (2026)

A groundbreaking £205,000 grant has been awarded to a Cambridge-based charity, Sew Positive, by the National Lottery. This funding is a game-changer for the organization, marking a pivotal moment in its journey to support individuals facing social isolation, inequality, and mental health challenges.

Sew Positive's unique approach involves utilizing crafts as a therapeutic tool, offering a creative outlet and a sense of community to those in need. The charity's founder, Melissa Santiago-Val, emphasizes the significance of this grant, stating, "As a small charity, this funding is a massive boost and a turning point for us."

The grant will be allocated across three of Sew Positive's key programs: Men's Hems, the Sewcialise Good Mood Cafe, and K2Tog Peer Support. These initiatives provide creative, participant-led spaces where individuals can find solace, express themselves, and build a support network.

But here's where it gets controversial... Cambridge, known for its academic excellence, also faces significant social inequality. Santiago-Val describes it as "one of the most unequal cities in the UK." She highlights the trauma, deprivation, and complex issues many individuals face, making Sew Positive's work even more crucial.

And this is the part most people miss... the impact of social isolation. Julie Smith, a beneficiary of Sew Positive's programs, shares her experience, "When you're alone, self-esteem plummets. I felt worthless." But finding a knitting group changed everything for her.

"The group made me feel accepted and valued. I could be creative and open up about my thoughts while knitting. It's been invaluable to my mental health," she adds.

Adam Cleevely, another success story, joined Men's Hems and later created a knitting group. He describes himself as the "knitting teacher and influencer."

"Crafts provide a gentle space to discuss personal struggles. It's easier to open up when you're side by side with someone," he explains.

Pam Green, director of Neighbourhood Health & Partnerships, agrees, "These charities offer a comfortable first step for people seeking support. It's not traditional, but it can have a huge impact."

So, what do you think? Is this an innovative approach to mental health support? Or is it just a nice hobby? We'd love to hear your thoughts in the comments. This story is a reminder that sometimes, the simplest solutions can have the most profound impact.