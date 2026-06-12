How Safe is Women’s Rugby? Groundbreaking Study Reveals Brain Impact Risks (2026)

The world of women's rugby is a thrilling and physically demanding arena, but it comes with hidden risks. While the sport has seen a surge in popularity, with women now making up a quarter of players worldwide, the lack of research into the long-term health effects of head injuries in female athletes is a pressing concern. A groundbreaking study at Cardiff University is attempting to bridge this gap, aiming to produce the first head impact assessment protocol specifically for women's rugby. This study, led by Dr. Peter Theobald, is a beacon of hope for female rugby players, offering a chance to understand the risks they face and make informed decisions about their health. The research team, including medical engineers and the university's world-leading brain research imaging centre, has been tracking the impact of head injuries on the female rugby team during training and matches. By using instrumented mouth guards, cognitive tests, MRI scans, and computer modeling, they are gathering invaluable data. The findings, titled "Towards precise brain health guidelines for women’s rugby," are expected to be published by the end of 2026, and they could not come at a more critical time. The study aims to address the historical underrepresentation of women's sports research, particularly in the context of rugby, where data is often decades old and primarily focused on men. The female brain is softer and more vulnerable to concussion, but the study's primary goal is not to deter women from playing rugby. Instead, it seeks to shed light on the risks, allowing players to make informed choices. The study's participants, including Cleo Pallister-Turley and Ffion James, are thrilled to contribute to this groundbreaking research, despite the challenges it presents. The state-of-the-art MRI machines at Cardiff's brain research imaging centre provide a unique opportunity to study the impact of head injuries on female athletes. The findings might not be comforting, as studies on male rugby players reveal a 14% higher risk of chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) with every additional year played. Male players with long careers are also at increased risk of dementia and neurodegenerative diseases. The lawsuit filed by over 300 former football, rugby league, and rugby union players in the UK further highlights the serious brain damage risks associated with the sport. However, Freya Butcher, a medical engineering PhD student, emphasizes that the solution is not as simple as introducing helmets or changing rules. She argues that women's and men's rugby are played differently, and their brains are inherently different, making it crucial to study the impact on women specifically. The study also delves into the intersection of menstruation, breast health, and musculoskeletal health, addressing another critical area of sports science that is currently understudied. The research team's efforts will provide valuable insights into how these factors influence female athletes' performance and well-being. As the study progresses, it becomes clear that the future of women's rugby is intertwined with the pursuit of knowledge. The findings will not only help individual players but also contribute to a broader understanding of the risks and benefits of contact sports for women. The study's impact could be far-reaching, potentially influencing the development of protective gear and strategies to ensure the safety of female athletes. In the end, this research is a testament to the power of scientific inquiry and its ability to shape a safer and more informed future for women in sports.