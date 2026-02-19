How Russia's Attacks on Ukraine's Soviet-Era Infrastructure Impact Civilians (2026)

Imagine enduring a winter so harsh that temperatures drop to a bone-chilling -15°C, all while your country is under relentless attack. This is the grim reality for Ukraine right now, facing its most brutal winter in recent history. But here's where it gets even more devastating: Russia has been systematically targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure, leaving nearly a million people without heat. And this isn't just about discomfort—it's about survival.

The capital city, Kyiv, has become the epicenter of these attacks. After the latest Russian bombardment on the night of January 24, nearly 6,000 apartment buildings were left without heating, according to Mayor Vitaly Klitschko. This marks the third such attack on Kyiv's heating system in just over two weeks, following strikes on January 9 and 20 that left hundreds of thousands shivering in their homes.

"Living in Kyiv feels like a gamble these days," Rita, a Kyiv resident, told the BBC. "You never know what you’ll get. If you have heat and gas, you might not have electricity or water. If you have electricity and water, the heat is likely gone. Coming home is like playing a daily lottery—will I get to shower, have a hot tea, or neither? And that’s before you even think about the constant threat of missiles and drones."

Rita shared that she’s forced to sleep in a hat and multiple layers of clothing just to stay warm. And this is the part most people miss: What’s making this crisis even worse for Ukraine—and easier for Russia—is the country’s reliance on a Soviet-era urban planning system. Most Ukrainians live in apartment blocks that depend on communal central heating, where water is heated in large plants and then pumped into radiators. When these plants are targeted, as they all have been, the impact is catastrophic, affecting thousands at once.

Kyivteploenergo, the company responsible for heating and hot water in Kyiv, confirmed to the BBC that the "absolute majority" of homes in the city rely on its services. While they couldn’t provide exact numbers for security reasons, the scale of dependency is clear. In Zaporizhzhia, a frontline city of 750,000, nearly three-quarters of residents depend on central heating, according to Maksym Rohalsky, head of the local association of apartment dwellers.

Before Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022, about 11 million Ukrainian households relied on central heating, compared to just 7 million with autonomous systems, according to energy expert Yuriy Korolchuk. This disparity is a direct legacy of Soviet urban planning, which prioritized mass-produced, affordable housing in the 1950s. The result? Cities across Ukraine are dominated by nine-storey "panelki" and five-storey "khrushchevki" buildings, named after Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev, who championed their construction.

These buildings are heated by large plants called TETs (short for "heat and electricity centrals" in Ukrainian), which are now prime targets for Russian attacks. Here’s the controversial part: While centralized heating systems are efficient in peacetime, they’re incredibly vulnerable in war. Korolchuk explains, "These plants were never designed to withstand missile or drone attacks. Their weaknesses have been brutally exposed during this conflict."

Russia’s strategy of targeting heating infrastructure is relatively new. "In previous winters, such attacks were rare and never directly aimed at heating plants," Korolchuk noted. He suggests this tactic may be linked to ongoing negotiations, serving as a form of pressure on Ukraine.

The Ukrainian government is well aware of this vulnerability and is planning to decentralize heating by making individual heating points mandatory in apartment blocks. But here’s the real challenge: Undoing decades of Soviet urban planning won’t happen overnight. It’s a massive, complex task that requires time, resources, and stability—luxuries Ukraine doesn’t currently have.

So, here’s a thought-provoking question for you: Is Ukraine’s reliance on centralized heating a strategic weakness or an unavoidable consequence of its history? And what does this mean for other countries with similar infrastructure? Let’s discuss in the comments—your perspective could spark a crucial conversation.