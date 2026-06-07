How Red Light Therapy Could Save Athletes' Brains (2026)

Imagine a future where athletes no longer have to fear the long-term consequences of repeated head impacts. It sounds like a dream, but a groundbreaking treatment might be on the horizon. Red light therapy, a seemingly unconventional approach, is showing promise in protecting athletes' brains from the cumulative damage caused by these impacts. But here's where it gets controversial: could something as simple as shining light on the head really prevent conditions like chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a devastating disorder linked to repeated brain trauma?

CTE, once known as 'punch-drunk syndrome' or 'boxer's madness,' has been a haunting reality for many athletes, particularly in contact sports like football. Over 100 former NFL players have been posthumously diagnosed with this condition, which can lead to confusion, memory loss, and even dementia. The problem lies in the subtle, cumulative damage caused by impacts—even those that don't result in immediate symptoms. Current treatments often focus on managing symptoms like headaches and balance issues, but they do little to address the underlying brain inflammation that drives long-term harm.

Enter red light therapy, a non-invasive technique that uses near-infrared light to penetrate the skull and target the brain. A preliminary study involving 26 collegiate football players suggests this therapy could be a game-changer. Players who received red light treatment, administered via a headset and nasal device, showed no increase in brain inflammation over a 16-week season, unlike their placebo-treated counterparts. Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scans revealed striking differences, with the treated group maintaining healthy brain activity levels.

'I was skeptical at first,' admits Hannah Lindsey, PhD, the study's lead author. 'But the results were undeniable. The therapy seemed to shield the brain from inflammation across nearly all regions.' This finding is particularly exciting because it suggests red light therapy could intervene before symptoms even appear, potentially preventing long-term damage.

And this is the part most people miss: the science behind it isn’t as far-fetched as it sounds. Red light, at the right wavelength and intensity, can indeed penetrate the skull and reach the brain's surface. Previous studies on human cells and animal models have shown that specific light wavelengths can reduce inflammation-causing molecules. While the amount of light reaching the brain is small, it appears to be enough to make a difference.

Of course, more research is needed. The study's small sample size and variations in initial inflammation levels between groups highlight the need for larger, randomized clinical trials. The research team is already addressing this with a Department of Defense-funded trial involving 300 individuals with persistent symptoms from traumatic brain injuries (TBIs) or concussions, focusing on first responders, veterans, and active-duty service members. Recruitment is set to begin in early 2026.

'We’re not just looking at athletes,' explains Carrie Esopenko, PhD, another key researcher. 'We want to make all sports safer for everyone—our kids, friends, and family. This therapy feels like a real step toward protecting brains while allowing people to enjoy the activities they love.'

But let’s not forget the elephant in the room: is red light therapy too good to be true? While the initial results are promising, some may question whether such a simple treatment can tackle a complex issue like CTE. What do you think? Could this be the breakthrough we’ve been waiting for, or is it just another overhyped remedy? Share your thoughts in the comments—let’s spark a conversation about the future of brain health in sports.

The study, titled 'Transcranial Photobiomodulation Promotes Neurological Resilience in Current Collegiate American Football Players Exposed to Repetitive Head Acceleration Events,' was published in the Journal of Neurotrauma. It was supported by grants from Brigham Young University (BYU) and its affiliated departments, with additional funding from the BYU College of Family, Home, and Social Sciences. Disclosure: Lawrence Carr, PhD, a consultant for Vielight, Inc., which manufactures the devices used in the study, was involved in the research.