How Orthopedic Surgeons Can Identify Intimate Partner Violence (2026)

Orthopedic surgeons have a critical role to play in identifying intimate partner violence (IPV), according to a study by researchers at Mass General Brigham. While orthopedic surgeons are experts in musculoskeletal injuries, screening for IPV is not a routine part of their practice. The study highlights a stark disparity in referrals: only 0.3% of IPV cases are referred by orthopedic surgeons, compared to 29% from the emergency department. This discrepancy underscores the need for improved education and awareness among orthopedic professionals about IPV-related injuries and the importance of referrals to domestic violence programs. The findings, published in JB&JS Open Access, emphasize the potential for orthopedic care teams to identify IPV victims and provide timely interventions. The study's lead author, Ophelie Lavoie-Gagne, MD, emphasizes the importance of building trust with patients and the entire orthopedic care team in recognizing IPV. The research analyzed data from the Domestic Abuse Intervention Programs (DAIP) registry at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and Brigham and Women’s Hospital (BWH) from 2000 to 2024, revealing that orthopedic referrals were significantly lower than from other departments. This finding underscores the unique opportunity for orthopedic surgeons to screen for IPV, given their expertise in injury patterns, longitudinal patient relationships, and pain management. Furthermore, the study suggests that artificial intelligence models could be integrated into orthopedic screening protocols to enhance the identification of IPV signs. The senior author, Bharti Khurana, MD, MBA, underscores the urgency of developing tools like the Automated Intimate Partner Violence Risk Support System to ensure that orthopedic encounters are not missed opportunities for IPV detection. The study's authors also highlight the importance of interdisciplinary collaboration, with orthopedic surgeons working alongside other healthcare professionals to provide comprehensive care and support for IPV victims. The research team includes Kelsey Brown, Alexander Kwon, Nishant Suneja, Michael J. Weaver, George S. Dyer, and Mitchel B. Harris. The study was funded by the National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering (NIBIB), the Office of the Director, NIH, and the National Academy of Medicine Scholars in Diagnostic Excellence program. The paper, titled "Missed Opportunities in Orthopaedics for Intimate Partner Violence Identification," is available in JBJS Open Access with the DOI: 10.2106/JBJS.OA.25.00148.
How Orthopedic Surgeons Can Identify Intimate Partner Violence (2026)
References
- https://www.nshealth.ca/news-and-notices/mobile-primary-care-clinics-digby-and-yarmouth
- https://wdfw.wa.gov/newsroom/news-release/unofficial-third-party-test-reports-chronic-wasting-disease-ferry-county-mule-deer
- https://oncodaily.com/oncolibrary/car-t-cell-therapy-success-rate-in-acute-lymphoblastic-leukemia
- https://www.massgeneralbrigham.org/en/about/newsroom/press-releases/orthopedics-role-in-identifying-intimate-partner-violence
- https://cen.acs.org/acs-news/Environmental-Health-Perspectives-joins-ACS/104/web/2026/01
- https://coastalhealthdistrict.org/bryan-co-health-dept-pembroke-clinic-closed-jan-7-due-to-water-main-break/
Top Articles
Paolo Odogwu's Creative Journey: From Rugby Player to Fashion Designer
Harry Brook Speaks Out: Pakistan Players Deserve a Chance in The Hundred
Floyd Mayweather Returns to Professional Boxing: What to Expect in 2023
Latest Posts
Rasmus Dahlin's Olympic Journey: When Will He Be Back with the Sabres?
Keon Ellis & Dennis Schröder Boost Cavs Defense: Instant Impact Revealed!
Recommended Articles
- MotoGP France Race Highlights: Bezzecchi's Dominant Performance, Crashes, and Strategy
- The Wasp Review: A Revenge Tale That Falls Short
- Jan Serfontein Retirement: The Emotional Struggle Behind His Shock Exit
- Daniel Dubois vs Moses Itauma: The Next Big Heavyweight Clash? | Boxing Analysis
- MLB Trade Deadline 2026: Top 5 Teams to Watch & Wild Scenarios Explained
- Eagles Autism Challenge Shatters Record: $16M Raised & 6,832 Participants
- Unbelievable Valuation of Credo Technology Group: Uncover the Truth Behind the Numbers
- Motorcycle Accident: A Dramatic Scene with a Bike Hanging from Traffic Lights
- Joey Logano's Uphill Battle: Can He Turn It Around at Watkins Glen? | NASCAR 2026 Analysis
- UFC 328: Khamzat Chimaev's Shocking Loss and the Middleweight Curse
- Eagles' Jalen Hurts & OC Sean Mannion: New Offense, A.J. Brown Trade Rumors & More
- Max Verstappen's Qualifying Challenge at Nürburgring 24 Hours
- Aston Villa's Champions League Hopes Take a Hit: Burnley's Zian Flemming Steals the Show
- Veteran Players at Broncos Rookie Minicamp: Peterman, Woods, Thomas, and Hill
- UFC 328: Khamzat Chimaev's Shocking Loss and the Middleweight Curse
- Unbelievable Valuation of Credo Technology Group: Uncover the Truth Behind the Numbers
- Mortal Kombat 2's Secret Lord of the Rings Easter Egg Explained! (Karl Urban Connection)
- Landman Season 3: What We Know So Far
- Labour Party Crisis: Catherine West's Move to Oust Keir Starmer Explained
- Angel Reese Shatters WNBA Record in Dream Debut: 50 Double-Doubles and Counting!
- Penguins Not Expected to Re-Sign Kevin Hayes
- Political Showdown: Joseph Vijay vs Udhayanidhi Stalin in Tamil Nadu Assembly
- Maple Leafs: Could Gavin McKenna Fill Mitch Marner's Shoes?
- Softball America Bracketology: 2026 Selection Sunday Predictions
- Erika Kirk's Commencement Speech at Hillsdale College: 5 Key Takeaways
- Best TV Quotes of the Week: NCIS: Origins, The Rookie, Hacks, and More! | TV Sound Bites
- Max Iheanachor: Pittsburgh's New Hope for a Sun Devil Success Story
- Reds vs Astros: Chase Burns' Dominant Performance Ends 8-Game Losing Streak | MLB Highlights
- Aston Villa 2-2 Burnley: Zian Flemming's Late Strike Denies Villa a Crucial Win
- Bitcoin Price Analysis: Will BTC Dip Below $80K Before the Next Rally? 📉📈
- Led Zeppelin’s Achilles Last Stand: The One-Evening Masterstroke Behind a Classic
- Chaos or Cash: What If the 2026 NBA Draft Lottery Unleashes Total Mayhem?
- Leafs Prospect Danford Talks Lottery Win, Chayka Meeting & Path to the NHL
- From Mystery Solved: The Disturbing Truth Behind Sara's Voices
- Pittsburgh Steelers' Draft Pick: Max Iheanachor - Following in the Footsteps of Marvel Smith
- Staten Island's Fight for Environmental Justice: The Impact of Congestion Pricing
- Sandy Creek High School Boat Tour Prom 2026: A Magical Night on the Water
- RCB vs MI: Bhuvneshwar Kumar's Record-Equalling Spell | IPL 2026 Highlights
- Guy Martin's Close Call: Riding Through Turkey's Deadly Road Tunnels
- Burnley 2-2 Aston Villa | Late drama, VAR controversy & a worrying slump for Villa
- Exeter Chiefs vs Bath Rugby: Highlights and Analysis of the Premiership Clash
- Braves Legends Remember the Impact of Hall of Fame Manager Bobby Cox
- Sean Couturier's Redemption Arc: How the Flyers Captain Silenced Doubters and Won Back Philly
- RCB vs MI: Hardik Pandya's Absence Continues, MI's Playoff Hopes at Stake
- The Boys Showrunner Reacts to Insane Donald Trump Parallel in Final Season | Exclusive Interview
- Pittsburgh Steelers' Draft Pick: Max Iheanachor - Following in the Footsteps of Marvel Smith
- Tesla Semi Battery Capacity REVEALED! 822 kWh & 548 kWh Packs Explained
- Caddie Legend Mick Doran Retires: Reflecting on 38 Years of Magical Moments with Golf's Greatest
- USC's Friday Night Fox Schedule Disadvantage Against Penn State
- Hollywood's Sweetest Mother's Day Tributes: Kelly Ripa, Gwyneth Paltrow & More!
- Louisville I-65 Lane Closures: What Drivers Need to Know
- Oakland County Water Main Break: What You Need to Know
- Mysterious Atmosphere Discovered on Tiny World Beyond Pluto! | 2002 XV93 Explained
- Oilers Should Buy Low on Ducks’ Olen Zellweger This Offseason
- Box Office Battle: 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' vs. 'Mortal Kombat II' - Who Won the Weekend?
- Hamilton Tiger-Cats Release QB Jacobian Morgan & 4 Others After 2026 Rookie Camp | CFL News
- Hamilton Tiger-Cats Release QB Jacobian Morgan & 4 Others After 2026 Rookie Camp | CFL News
- Is Time Itself Flawed? Unpacking the Quantum Jitter!
- Late Drama! Anderson's Equalizer Stuns Newcastle, Forest Edges Closer to Safety!
- BAFTA TV Awards 2026: Winners, Highlights, and Red Carpet Moments
- NHL Blockbuster Alert! Sharks Trade Talk, Cassidy to Kings & Hurricanes' Historic Playoff Run!
- Man City vs Brentford: Controversial Calls Impact Title Race
- Michigan Football UDFAs: Who Has the Best Shot at Making an NFL Roster? | 2026 NFL Analysis
- MLB Trade Deadline: 5 Teams to Watch as Executives Discuss Wild Scenarios
- How Do Supermassive Black Holes Form? New Study Reveals Surprising Answer
- Softball America Bracketology: 2026 Selection Sunday Predictions
- Rangers at Five: Tanner Glass Hire, Mock Draft Drama & a Possible Fifth Pick Trade
- EuroLeague Refereeing Controversy: Panathinaikos vs Valencia Game 4 Analysis
- Fabio Wardley's Trainer Explains Decision: Why He Didn't Throw in the Towel
- Exeter Chiefs vs Bath Rugby: Highlights and Analysis of the Premiership Clash
- AI in Commercial Photography: When to Use It (and When Not To) - A Pro Photographer's Guide
- Mortal Kombat 2's Secret Lord of the Rings Easter Egg Explained! (Karl Urban Connection)
- Google Play Store Scam: CallPhantom Defrauds Millions with Fake Call History
- Google Play Store Scam: CallPhantom Defrauds Millions with Fake Call History Access
- Fantasy Baseball: Relief Pitcher Streamers for May 10th - 2026 Season
- Carlos Rodón Returns! Yankees Activate Star Pitcher After Injury - Full Analysis
- Breaking News: Iran's World Cup Demands and the Pegasus Spyware Scandal
- How Do Supermassive Black Holes Form? New Study Reveals Surprising Answer
- Eagles' Jalen Hurts & OC Sean Mannion: New Offense, A.J. Brown Trade Rumors & More
- Slimline Subwoofers: Enhancing Bass without Sacrificing Space
- Tyquan Thornton's Breakout Moment: Chiefs Deliver on Demands
- Metallica's Iconic Intro: The Story Behind 'The Ecstasy of Gold'
- Is Time Perfect? Physicists Discover a Tiny Built-in Flaw in Time Itself
- Fiorelli's Solo Masterclass: Winning Tro-Bro Léon on the Gravel!
- Sean Couturier's Redemption Arc: How the Flyers Captain Silenced Doubters and Won Back Philly
- Justin Timberlake's Heartfelt Mother's Day Tribute to Jessica Biel Amid Marriage Rumors
- WNBA Today: Best Bets, Projections, and Live Edge for Sunday May 10
- Steven Spielberg's Top Pick: Tom Hardy's Underrated Peaky Blinders Performance
- Leafs Prospect Danford Talks Lottery Win, Chayka Meeting & Path to the NHL
- Is INEOS Disappearing from Cycling? Netcompany INEOS Team Seeks New Sponsor | Cycling News
- Birmingham City Council Leadership: Navigating a Diverse Political Landscape
- Fiorelli's Solo Masterclass: Tro-Bro Léon 2024 Gravel Classic Win!
- Cricut Joy 2 Review: A Beginner's Guide to Creative Projects
- Leafs Prospect Danford Talks Lottery Win, Chayka Meeting & Path to the NHL
- Fabio Wardley's Trainer on Criticism, Fight Strategy, and Post-Fight Care
- Seahawks 2026 Rookie Spotlight: Can Jadarian Price Replace Kenneth Walker III? | NFL Draft Analysis
- Mysterious Atmosphere Discovered on Icy World Beyond Pluto
- Mortal Kombat 2's Secret Lord of the Rings Easter Egg Explained! (Karl Urban Connection)
- Motorcycle Accident: A Dramatic Scene with a Bike Hanging from Traffic Lights
- Michigan Football UDFAs: Who Has the Best Shot at Making an NFL Roster? | 2026 NFL Analysis
Article information
Author: Margart Wisoky
Last Updated:
Views: 6399
Rating: 4.8 / 5 (58 voted)
Reviews: 89% of readers found this page helpful
Author information
Name: Margart Wisoky
Birthday: 1993-05-13
Address: 2113 Abernathy Knoll, New Tamerafurt, CT 66893-2169
Phone: +25815234346805
Job: Central Developer
Hobby: Machining, Pottery, Rafting, Cosplaying, Jogging, Taekwondo, Scouting
Introduction: My name is Margart Wisoky, I am a gorgeous, shiny, successful, beautiful, adventurous, excited, pleasant person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.