How Orthopedic Surgeons Can Identify Intimate Partner Violence (2026)

Orthopedic surgeons have a critical role to play in identifying intimate partner violence (IPV), according to a study by researchers at Mass General Brigham. While orthopedic surgeons are experts in musculoskeletal injuries, screening for IPV is not a routine part of their practice. The study highlights a stark disparity in referrals: only 0.3% of IPV cases are referred by orthopedic surgeons, compared to 29% from the emergency department. This discrepancy underscores the need for improved education and awareness among orthopedic professionals about IPV-related injuries and the importance of referrals to domestic violence programs. The findings, published in JB&JS Open Access, emphasize the potential for orthopedic care teams to identify IPV victims and provide timely interventions. The study's lead author, Ophelie Lavoie-Gagne, MD, emphasizes the importance of building trust with patients and the entire orthopedic care team in recognizing IPV. The research analyzed data from the Domestic Abuse Intervention Programs (DAIP) registry at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and Brigham and Women’s Hospital (BWH) from 2000 to 2024, revealing that orthopedic referrals were significantly lower than from other departments. This finding underscores the unique opportunity for orthopedic surgeons to screen for IPV, given their expertise in injury patterns, longitudinal patient relationships, and pain management. Furthermore, the study suggests that artificial intelligence models could be integrated into orthopedic screening protocols to enhance the identification of IPV signs. The senior author, Bharti Khurana, MD, MBA, underscores the urgency of developing tools like the Automated Intimate Partner Violence Risk Support System to ensure that orthopedic encounters are not missed opportunities for IPV detection. The study's authors also highlight the importance of interdisciplinary collaboration, with orthopedic surgeons working alongside other healthcare professionals to provide comprehensive care and support for IPV victims. The research team includes Kelsey Brown, Alexander Kwon, Nishant Suneja, Michael J. Weaver, George S. Dyer, and Mitchel B. Harris. The study was funded by the National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering (NIBIB), the Office of the Director, NIH, and the National Academy of Medicine Scholars in Diagnostic Excellence program. The paper, titled "Missed Opportunities in Orthopaedics for Intimate Partner Violence Identification," is available in JBJS Open Access with the DOI: 10.2106/JBJS.OA.25.00148.