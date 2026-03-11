How Minor League Options Impact the Angels' 2026 Roster (2026)

The Angels' 2026 roster is a fascinating puzzle, with several intriguing dynamics at play. Here's a breakdown of how minor league options could shape their lineup, with a focus on the players who might secure spots and those who could be on the move.

The Battle for Second Base and the Bench

The starting second base job is up for grabs, with multiple players vying for the position. Vaughn Grissom and Oswald Peraza, both out of minor league options, have an inside track to at least bench jobs. Their age and upside make them attractive to rebuilding teams, and the Angels might need to expose them to waivers to keep them in AAA. This could be a strategic move to maintain depth and flexibility.

Minor League Deals and Depth

Nick Madrigal and Jose Siri, on minor league deals, don't require options. Their MLB success makes them viable candidates for their respective positions. However, the Angels' depth is a concern, and they need players in AAA to cover injuries. This makes the path to a job more challenging for Madrigal, who must either win the starting job or provide depth in AAA. Siri, on the other hand, competes directly with Bryce Teodosio, who can be optioned down to Salt Lake City.

Opting Out and Protection

Adam Frazier, on a minor league deal, has an automatic opt-out clause due to his six years of MLB service time. If he's not on the MLB roster by March, he can request his release. This gives Frazier protection against being sent to the minors if Christian Moore takes the starting second base job. It also incentivizes the Angels to make Moore earn his position.

The Options Process and Roster Shaping

The options process is a critical aspect of the Angels' roster management. Players on the MLB roster for the first three years can be sent down to the minors at any time. After three years, they must be placed on waivers if sent to the minors. This dynamic influences the team's strategy, especially with Grissom and Peraza, who are out of options and could be exposed to waivers.

The battle for the starting second base job is intense, with Moore, Frazier, and Madrigal in the mix. Frazier's opt-out clause gives him an edge, but the team might lose him if he doesn't make the squad. Siri and Teodosio compete for the last outfielder spot, with Teodosio having a slight advantage due to his Major League roster status.

In summary, the Angels' roster is shaped by the options process, with players like Grissom and Peraza having inside tracks to jobs, while others like Frazier and Madrigal must prove their worth. The team's depth and strategic moves will be crucial in shaping their success during the 2026 season.

