How Milton Keynes Raised £35,000 for Hospice Care by Recycling Christmas Trees (2026)

Imagine this: A community rallies together, not just to discard their Christmas trees, but to breathe new life into them, all while supporting a vital cause. This is exactly what happened in Milton Keynes, where Willen Hospice turned post-holiday cleanup into a fundraising triumph, raising a remarkable £35,000! But how did they do it? And why is this story so inspiring?

Willen Hospice, dedicated to caring for individuals facing life-limiting conditions, organized a Christmas tree collection service. For a donation of £12.50, plus gift aid, residents could have their used trees collected. This initiative was a resounding success, thanks to the dedication of an "army of volunteers" who braved the cold to collect trees across 22 postcodes.

These volunteers, using borrowed or their own vans, managed to collect around 2,000 trees. The funds raised are crucial, as Willen Hospice relies on approximately £9.6 million in donations annually to provide care for about 1,000 individuals and their families. This highlights the critical role of community support in sustaining such essential services.

Among the dedicated volunteers are brothers Dave, Ian, and Pete Ruffett, who have been assisting with the tree collection every January for nearly a decade. Their commitment is deeply personal; their father received care from the hospice before passing away from cancer in 2017. Dave, 68, from Newport Pagnell, shared that their involvement is a way of giving back, a tradition that honors their father's memory.

Ian, 64, also contributes to the hospice's Santa Dash, a festive event where participants dress as Santa and run around the Willen lakes. The brothers begin their tree collection rounds at 08:00 GMT, covering a large area. As Dave mentioned, it's a worthy cause and a great opportunity for them to bond. They find joy in the process, sharing laughs along the way.

Residents in postcodes MK1 – MK19, MK43, MK46, LU7, and NN12 were able to book their tree collection online. The collected trees are then turned into woodchip, thanks to the partnership with the Parks Trust and a local farm, and the woodchip is used on the land.

Nikki Poole, the community and events manager at the hospice, emphasized the importance of the volunteers, saying they are "amazing." The hospice ensures the volunteers are well-fed with hot dogs, soup, and cakes as a token of appreciation.

Dave Ruffett noted that many people in their community have benefited from the hospice's care, emphasizing the fantastic support they provide. He feels fortunate to have Willen Hospice in their area, and they are proud to play a small part in its mission.

But here's where it gets controversial... This story is a testament to the power of community, but it also raises questions. Are we doing enough to support local hospices? What more could be done to ensure these vital services continue to thrive?