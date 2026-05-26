How Many Legal & General Shares for a State Pension-Level Income? (2026)

Legal & General shares offer an enticing income stream, with a current yield of 8.66%, significantly outpacing savings accounts. However, the question arises: How many shares are needed to match the State Pension's £12,547 income? This article delves into the complexities of Legal & General's dividend sustainability, its historical performance, and the potential risks and rewards for income-seeking investors.

The Dividend Story

Legal & General's dividend history is impressive, with consistent increases over the years, except for brief interruptions during the financial crisis and pandemic. The company's commitment to rewarding long-term investors is evident, with a compound annual growth rate of 10.7% over the last 15 years. However, this growth has slowed to 2% in recent times, and the real value of the dividend is at risk due to inflation.

Solvency and Shareholder Returns

Legal & General's balance sheet is robust, with a Solvency II coverage ratio of 210% in 2025. The company plans to return £2.4 billion to shareholders over the next year, showcasing its financial strength. Yet, the high yield raises concerns about sustainability, as the underlying business must generate sufficient cash flows to support shareholder payouts.

The Income-Seeker's Dilemma

To match the State Pension's income, an investor would need to purchase 56,444 shares at the current price of 251p, totaling £141,676. This highlights the importance of diversification, as Legal & General's share price performance has been underwhelming, with a 4% increase over the last year and an 11% decline over five years. The trade-off between income and growth is a critical consideration for investors.

Conclusion

Legal & General is a compelling income stock, offering a high yield and a solid balance sheet. However, the potential risks and the need for diversification cannot be overlooked. Investors should carefully consider their risk tolerance and the broader portfolio implications before committing to a significant position in Legal & General shares. The company's ability to sustain its dividend and navigate market volatility will be crucial factors in determining its long-term performance.