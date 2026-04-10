How Josh Staples' Distance Training Transformed His Breaststroke and IM Success (2026)

Get ready to dive into an incredible story of transformation and success! Josh Staples, a Northwestern sophomore, has taken the swimming world by storm, showcasing his versatility and talent. But here's the twist: his journey to becoming one of the nation's top breaststroke and IM swimmers began with a focus on distance freestyle training.

Last season, Josh finished 47th in the 500-yard freestyle at the NCAA Championships. However, his story doesn't end there. At the Texas Hall of Fame Invitational in November, he shattered personal records in the 400 IM, 200 IM, and 100 breast, ranking 7th in Division I for the 400 IM. And get this - he had never raced these events in yards before!

Despite his success in these new events, Josh still considers himself primarily a freestyler. He attributes his newfound abilities to his distance training, which has given him the endurance to excel in shorter events. It's like he's discovered a secret weapon!

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"Because I'm doing the longer events, I'm always going to be fit to do the shorter events," Josh explained. "I don't think I need the training specifically on breaststroke to finish a breaststroke race."

Josh's confidence and experience have grown significantly this season. After taking some time off before his freshman year, he trained with his club team in Australia, giving him a solid foundation heading into the fall. He's noticed the emphasis on underwater skills and has adapted his training to suit his strengths.

At midseasons, Josh's hard work paid off. He clocked an impressive 3:42.88 in prelims during his first-ever 400-yard IM, even with his goggles falling off! He enters each season with a mindset of NCAAs potential, and this year, he knows he's in a stronger position than ever to qualify.

But here's where it gets controversial... Josh has to make some tough decisions during the postseason. He's expected to take on a bigger role as Northwestern's main breaststroker on medley relays, a challenge he's ready to embrace. The 400 IM and 100 breast fall on the same day at NCAAs, along with other events, and Josh has to choose wisely.

"I lean towards picking the 400 IM over the 100 breast," Josh said. "There's less room for error in the latter event."

Josh credits his coach, Rachel Stratton-Mills, and her staff for creating an environment that prioritizes enjoyment and individual growth over maximizing points. This approach has allowed the men's team to focus on their strengths and have some fun with it!

Alongside Josh, the Northwestern men's team has seen strong performances from David Gerchik, Oli Kos, and Stuart Seymour. The challenge now is to maintain this momentum and improve upon their performance at Big Tens last season. With Josh and his diverse event lineup, the 'Cats are poised for success come March.

So, what do you think? Is Josh's success a testament to the power of distance training? Or is there something else at play here? We'd love to hear your thoughts in the comments! Let's spark a discussion and celebrate the incredible world of swimming together!