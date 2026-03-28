How Intellexa’s Predator Spyware Hacked an Angolan Journalist’s iPhone | Cybersecurity Alert (2026)

Intellexa’s Predator spyware was used to hack the iPhone of a prominent journalist in Angola, a finding highlighted by Amnesty International. The new report reveals that a government customer of the sanctioned spyware maker sent multiple malicious WhatsApp links to local journalist and press freedom activist Teixeira Cândido in 2024. After clicking one link, his iPhone was compromised by Predator, Amnesty verified.

This case adds to growing evidence that government buyers of commercial surveillance tools are increasingly targeting journalists, politicians, and other civil society figures. Previous investigations have documented Predator abuse in Egypt, Greece, and Vietnam, where the government reportedly targeted U.S. officials via links sent on social media.

If you have additional information about Intellexa or other spyware makers, you can reach out securely from a non-work device to Lorenzo Franceschi-Bicchierai via Signal at +1 917 257 1382, or on Telegram and Keybase @lorenzofb, or by email.

Intellexa remains one of the most controversial spyware vendors in recent years. It has operated across multiple jurisdictions to evade export controls and uses an “opaque web of corporate entities” to hide its activities, as described by a U.S. government official.

In 2024, around the same period that Cândido was targeted, the outgoing Biden administration sanctioned Intellexa, its founder Tal Dilian, and his business partner Sara Aleksandra Fayssal Hamou. Earlier this year, sanctions against three other Intellexa executives were lifted by the Treasury, prompting calls from Senate Democrats for more explanation. Dilian did not respond to a request for comment.

Amnesty’s researchers traced the intrusions to Intellexa by inspecting forensic traces on Cândido’s device and noted the use of infection servers previously linked to Intellexa’s spyware infrastructure. Cândido rebooted his phone several hours after clicking the malicious link, which removed the spyware. Amnesty cautions that the exact method by which Predator hacked the device remains unclear, particularly since Cândido’s iPhone was running an outdated iOS version at the time. The investigators also found that Predator stayed hidden by mimicking legitimate iOS system processes to avoid detection.

Amnesty’s team suggests that Cândido could be one of many targets in Angola, citing multiple domains tied to the spyware maker that were deployed as early as March 2023. The report notes that it cannot definitively identify the Predator customer responsible for the Angolan hack.

This investigation follows previous leaks indicating that Intellexa personnel could remotely access customers’ systems, a capability that would give the spyware maker visibility into government surveillance activities. Together with other disclosures, these findings illustrate that Intellexa has remained active despite controversy and sanctions.

Donncha Ó Cearbhaill, head of Amnesty International’s security lab, stated that confirmed abuses now span Angola, Egypt, Pakistan, Greece, and beyond, and that many more cases likely remain undiscovered.

Lorenzo Franceschi-Bicchierai, Senior Writer at TechCrunch, continues to cover hacking, cybersecurity, surveillance, and privacy. You can contact him via encrypted channels at Signal +1 917 257 1382 or through Keybase/Telegram @lorenzofb, or by email.