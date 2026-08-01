How Integrating Health Services is Ending Polio: GPEI's Global Efforts Explained (2026)

The world is on the cusp of eradicating polio, but it's not just about vaccines. It's about trust, access, and integration. The Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI) is taking a holistic approach, recognizing that polio vaccination is just one piece of the puzzle. By integrating health services, they're making a real difference in the lives of children and families, especially in some of the most challenging regions. Let's take a closer look at how this strategy is working in action.

Nigeria: Scale and Quality

In October 2025, Nigeria made history with the largest integrated vaccination campaign ever, reaching over 106 million children with measles, rubella, polio, and other essential interventions. The key to success? Integration. By combining multiple vaccines with other health services, they addressed the reasons why children were being missed, not just the moments of vaccination. This approach not only made the process more efficient but also ensured that quality remained high, with vaccine refusals staying below one percent nationwide.

Afghanistan: Recovery and Protection

After the devastating earthquakes in 2025, the Polio Programme in Afghanistan played a crucial role in restoring essential services. Over 20,000 people received water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) support, helping families recover while reducing the risk of deadly waterborne diseases. Social mobilizers promoted health education and hygiene, preventing disease outbreaks, including polio. This integrated approach to recovery and protection made a tangible difference in the lives of affected communities.

Pakistan: Closing the Gap

In Pakistan, distance and insecurity have historically made it challenging to reach all children with vaccines. However, by integrating vaccination with nutrition support, maternal and child health services, and basic sanitation, outreach teams have expanded their reach significantly. During vaccination campaigns, over 68,000 children were screened for malnutrition while receiving their polio drops. This integrated service delivery model has helped close the gap in routine services, building trust and ensuring that no family is left behind.

Somalia: Trust is the Vaccine

Somalia has a high number of 'zero-dose' children, who have not received any vaccines. The Social Mobilization Network (SOMNET) in Somalia took a unique approach, focusing on building trust. By combining polio vaccination with routine immunization, basic health services, and structured community engagement, they went door-to-door, speaking with local influencers and caregivers. This strategy helped identify and vaccinate over 15,500 zero-dose children, demonstrating the power of trust in health service integration.

In each of these cases, the GPEI's integrated approach is making a tangible impact. It's not just about reaching children with vaccines; it's about providing a comprehensive suite of health services that address the underlying reasons why children are missed. As we move closer to polio eradication, this integrated strategy will be crucial in ensuring that no child is left behind and that the progress made is permanent.